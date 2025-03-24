Black Warrant actor Zahan Kapoor reveals his ‘interesting’ no-gym workout routine

Zahan Kapoor, the 33-year-old actor and grandson of the legendary Shashi Kapoor, recently opened up about his fitness secrets. In a conversation with India Today, the Black Warrant actor shared that he doesn't rely on traditional gym workouts. Instead, he prefers breaking a sweat in the basement of his house with a mix of unique exercises that keep him fit and strong. Curious about his unique workout routine? Let's take a closer look at the exercises he swears by. (Also read: Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani’s 108 kg weight loss reveals 3 age-defying eating habits to stay youthful ) Zahan Kapoor swears by this unconventional exercise routine for strength and agility. (Instagram/@zahankapoor)

Zahan Kapoor reveals his workout routine

Zahan Kapoor shared that he prefers calisthenics over traditional gym workouts. "I really like functionality. I exercise every day in my basement. I don't go to the gym. I do very functional. I do calisthenics. I love kettlebells. I do swimming and horse riding ever since I was a kid," he revealed.

One of the most interesting aspects of his fitness routine is rope flow, an unconventional yet highly effective exercise for mobility and balance. "Rope flow is a different mobility and balance tool for exercise. It helps with rotational movement training, enhances agility, and connects both the left and right brain hemispheres. Kaafi interesting hai (It is very interesting). I actually learned it from YouTube," Zahan revealed in an interaction with Fit Tak.

What are the benefits of his workout

Zahan Kapoor's fitness routine boosts strength, flexibility, and endurance. Callisthenics and kettlebells enhance mobility, swimming improves cardio, and horse riding strengthens the core. Rope flow sharpens coordination and agility while stimulating brain function, making his workouts both dynamic and effective.

About Zahan Kapoor

Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor is an Indian actor known for his work in Hindi films, web series, and theatre. A member of the renowned Kapoor family, he is the son of actor Kunal Kapoor. He made his on-screen debut with the film Faraaz and later appeared in the thriller series Black Warrant.