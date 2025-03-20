Menu Explore
Fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani’s 108 kg weight loss reveals 3 age-defying eating habits to stay youthful

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 20, 2025 06:35 PM IST

Fitness trainer Vinod Channa who helped Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani lose weight, reveals 3 powerful eating habits to reclaim your youthful glow. 

Fitness trainer Vinod Channa played a pivotal role in both Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani's impressive weight loss journeys. While Anant shed a remarkable 108 kg in just 18 months, Nita also lost 18 kg under his guidance. Vinod regularly shares insights into his holistic approach to fitness and weight loss on his blog.

Fitness trainer Vinod Channa shares life-changing eating habits for wellness.
In his latest post, he highlights 3 powerful, life-changing, healthy eating habits that can help you reclaim your youthful glow, both inside and out. Let's take a look at it:

1. Revamp your diet for youthful glow

Vinod highlights key food groups for energy, skin health, and vitality:

Revamp your diet to glow from within and stay youthful.(Pexels)
  • Protein for rejuvenation: Lean meats, fish, legumes, and dairy aid skin repair and muscle tone.
  • Smart carbs for energy: Swap refined carbs for quinoa, oats, and brown rice.
  • Fibre and micronutrients for radiance: Load up on greens, vibrant veggies, and legumes.
  • Healthy fats for skin health: PUFAs from fish, olive oil, nuts, and seeds keep skin supple.
  • Fruits for youthful glow: Berries, citrus, and seasonal fruits fight ageing naturally.

2. Say no to ageing culprits: Junk and empty calories

Vinod advises limiting junk food to once every 10–15 days for youthful vitality.

Consuming junk food regularly can lead to weight gain and obesity.(Freepik)
  • Skip refined flours and oils: Processed ingredients trigger inflammation and speed up ageing.
  • Cut down on sugar: Sugary drinks and processed foods damage collagen, leading to wrinkles.
  • Limit alcohol: Excessive drinking dehydrates the skin and accelerates ageing.
  • Avoid fried and packaged foods: Trans fats and high sodium promote premature ageing; opt for whole, natural foods instead.

3. Mindful eating: The secret to ageless wellness

Vinod suggests that mindful eating can transform your health by preventing overeating and helping you make smarter food choices.

  • Savour every bite: Slow down, enjoy flavours, and let your body register fullness.
  • Listen to your body: Understand cravings and nourish yourself with the right nutrients.
  • Gratitude for food: A positive mindset enhances digestion and overall well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
