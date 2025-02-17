Using expired skincare products? 2 ways it can harm your skin health

Just like any other product, skincare items also have an expiry date. Skincare products typically require only a pea-sized, one-finger length minimal amount per use, making the product's quantity last longer, but it doesn't mean the formula of the product is effective indefinitely. Since the products may still be full, many avoid discarding them as it is wasteful. But this habit is damaging to the skin's health. It’s important to track your skincare products’ shelf life for the safety of your skin health. Skincare products need to be thrown away after their expiry dates. (Pexels)

Dr Aanchal Panth, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, took to Instagram to share the two main consequences of using expired skincare products.

Explaining more on the expiry date, she said, “The preservatives and other ingredients that are added into products are active only for that amount of time.”

ALSO READ: Dullness and fine lines as you enter 30s? Essential products you need to include in skincare

Irritate your skin

Dr Panth said, “It may lead to a rash, irritation or even lead to darkening of the skin."

You may still be religious with your skincare but using expired products defeats the entire purpose as these may even aggravate the skin conditions, undoing all the progress.

No improvement

Dr Panth elaborated, “You see no change, no improvement.” Since the effectiveness of the formula relies on its shelf life, once it passes that date, all its efficiency goes away. It’s almost akin to a stalemate, no progress or positive changes occur. This renders the product ineffective.

Understanding the fine line

But is it so strict? Turns out some skincare products offer a bit of a leeway regarding the expiry date. Dr Panth listed moisturisers and face washes as one of the products that can be used even after 1 to 2 months after expiry.

However, she warned against certain products. She said, “If you are looking at a sunscreen or serum or anything with an active agent in it, then it's best to discard it if it's expired.”

Don't feel guilty about discarding full skincare products, as in the end, your skin will benefit from it. Otherwise, you'll be stuck in a vicious cycle, saving by using expired skincare products, which worsens your skin and leads to spending more to fix it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Hot water baths to popping pimples: Dermatologist reveals biggest skincare mistakes you might be making