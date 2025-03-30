Looking for a superseed for good gut health? Choose chia seeds as doctor shares its all-rounder benefits

Seeds are considered a nutritional powerhouse. They are packed with essential goodness like fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. More and more people are adding superseeds, like chia seeds, to their diet to improve their health. Chia seeds are rich in omega three, fiber and antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

Chia seeds have grown a steady fan base because of their amazing all-rounder benefits, especially for good gut health. With the gut being linked to overall wellbeing, including mental health and immunity, caring for it is more important than ever.

Dr Adrian, a functional medicine doctor who specialises in thyroid, PCOS, gut and hormones, took to Instagram to share the benefits of chia seeds after having them for 2 weeks. Elaborating on the frequency, he recommended having 1 tablespoon every day.

Benefits of chia seeds

Dr Adrian shared these benefits of chia seeds in his video:

Stable energy and fewer cravings: Chia seeds slow down carb absorption and prevent blood sugar spikes.

When chia seeds are soaked, they form a gel that hydrates and soothes the gut lining. Improved digestion: They contain both soluble and insoluble fiber.

They contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. Stronger gut microbiome: Contain probiotic that feeds good bacteria in gut.

How to have chia seeds?

Some people may not experience the full benefits of chia seeds simply because they are not consuming them the right way. Earlier, Dr Kunal Sood shared the proper method for incorporating chia seeds into your diet. He explained, “Soak chia seeds for about 10 to 15 minutes before eating. Start with small amounts and ensure you drink enough water to prevent digestive discomfort, as chia seeds absorb moisture from your body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.