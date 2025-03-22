Are you eating chia seeds the wrong way? Doctor explains the right way of consuming the superfood

Chia seeds are hailed as a superfood, packed with essential nutrients like fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. These tiny seeds have found their way into a variety of diets, appearing in everything from puddings to smoothies. But are you having them the right way? Irrespective of the good benefits, much like every good thing, chia seeds, too, come with a caveat: they need to be consumed mindfully. Chia seeds are rich in omega three, fiber and antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kunal Sood responded to a viral video of an internet user who pleaded to stop drinking chia seed water after getting admitted to the hospital. In his reaction, Dr Sood explained the benefits of chia seeds and the ideal ways to consume them safely.

What are the benefits of chia seeds?

Chia seed's impressive nutritional profile makes it a superfood. Popular in weight loss diets, they also have numerous other benefits. Dr Kunal Sood said, “Chia seeds are packed with nutrients rich in omega three, fibre and antioxidants. They support heart health, digestion and weight management, making them a popular superfood.”

What are the disadvantages of chia seeds?

But even if something is good, it's not meant to be consumed on a whim. Dr Kunal Sood cautioned against wrong consumption, primarily due to their high absorption capacity. He further even cited a case of a 39-year-old man who swallowed a tablespoon of dry chia seeds with water, only for them to expand in his throat, blocking his airway.

He elaborated, “While they are great for you, how you eat them matters. Chia seeds have a unique ability to absorb liquid, often several times their weight, sometimes even up to 12 times. This helps you keep full longer, but if not prepared properly, it can cause problems. In one rare case, a 39-year-old man swallowed a tablespoon of dried chia seeds with water, and they expanded in his throat, blocking his airway."

How to have chia seeds?

Now that you know about its pros and cons, it's important to know the right way to use chia seeds. Dr Sood explained, "To avoid this, soak chia seeds for about 10 to 15 minutes before eating. Start with small amounts and drink enough water to prevent digestive discomfort since chia seeds absorb moisture from your body. If you're unsure about adding them to your diet, make sure you consult with your doctor.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.