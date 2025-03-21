This is what actually happens to your body when you consume chia seeds water every day, according to nutritionist

Did you know incorporating chia seeds into your daily routine can significantly impact your overall health, from improving skin and hair health to supporting gut health, lipid profiles, and cardiovascular well-being? Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist, shared a breakdown of the benefits of having at least one teaspoon of chia seeds every day after soaking them in water. Also read: Healthy and delicious chia seeds recipes to speed up weight loss Remember to drink plenty of water when consuming chia seeds to help them move through your digestive system. (Pexel)

Benefits of chia seeds water for digestive health

In a March 20 Instagram post on her health-based account, Fries to Fit, she said, “Here's what will happen if you eat chia seeds every day. First, because they form a gel-like structure and they are super rich in fibre, it (having chai seeds daily) will actually add bulk to your stool, hence curing constipation and improving your bowel movement.”

Benefits of chia seeds water for skin and hair health

She added, “Second, consuming chia seeds has actually been shown to improve your lipid profile, reduce your chances of cardiovascular events, and improve your heart health as they are very rich in omega-3 fatty acids.”

Benefits of chia seeds water for gut health

She concluded, “Third: Consuming chia seeds is actually good for your gut health, great for your skin and hair as well because it is rich in protein and all the good fats. Therefore, if you want any of these benefits, make sure that you consume at least one teaspoon of chia seeds every day.”

Remember to drink plenty of water when consuming chia seeds to help them move through your digestive system. Click here for 8 ways you can incorporate chia seeds in your diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.