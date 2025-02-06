Nutritionist shares 4 warning signs that your gut is asking for help

Gut health is of prime importance, and it depends on the diet we follow and the lifestyle we lead. Shalini Sudhakar, a nutritionist as per her Instagram bio, keeps sharing important insights related to diet and lifestyle on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From weight loss hacks to diet tips, her Instagram profile is replete with important insights related to healthy living and healthy eating. Also read | Good gut health can lead to clear skin? Doctor explains how poor gut maybe reason behind your skin conditions “You can’t build a holistic health without a gut health," wrote Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar.(Instagram/@consciouslivingwithshalini, Unsplash)

A few days back, Shalini shared a video explaining how our gut often asks for help. “You can’t build a holistic health without a gut health, so here is why how you can fix your gut issues,” read an excerpt of her post.

Shalini further noted down four warning signs of unhealthy gut that we should watch out for:

Bloating:

The most effective way to deal with bloating is chewing the food really well, which helps for easier and faster digestion so that there is no stagnation of food and delayed digestion. Another way is to having your meal on time, that is have a defined time for your meal time and sticking to this timing every day.

Constipation:

We must include a source of fiber (cooked vegetables) in every meal, which helps the colon to push through our fecal matters with ease. We should also have at least 3 liters of water a day which can improve colon health.

Acidity:

The circadian rhythm is your biological clock based on which your body makes digestive juices at regular intervals. Untimely eating and sleeping habits can disrupt this rhythm. The healthy eating window should be between 8 AM to 7 PM and the sleeping window should be between 10 PM to 6 AM. Most of your acidity issues are sorted when your circadian rhythm is not disturbed.

Fatigue:

When you follow all the above three gut health practices and make your gut healthy, you will observe the nutrients to the fullest extent and that is how you will recover from fatigue issues.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.