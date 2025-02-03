Good gut health can lead to clear skin? Doctor explains how poor gut maybe reason behind your skin conditions

If you spend a considerable amount of time on social media, you would know of the viral lemon and ginger shots that people are taking to cleanse their gut, boost their immunity, and more. If yes, did you know gut cleansing is also the key to clear skin? According to Dr Karan Rajan, an NHS surgeon and YouTuber, your gut health has a major impact on your skin. The doctor stressed that instead of searching for that perfect skincare routine, we should focus on our gut health.

A healthy gut leads to clear skin

Dr Rajan stitched a video of a woman, titled ‘POV: you realised you need to heal your gut in order to get clear skin’, taking lemon and ginger shots. He then discussed how a compromised gut could lead to many skin conditions and flare-ups. He also explained the ‘gut-skin axis’. He stressed that instead of searching for that perfect elaborate skincare routine to ‘paper up the cracks’, we should focus on our lifestyle habits, which might be easier and cheaper to address.

Gut health and your skin: How are they related?

According to Dr Rajan, our gut talks to the skin through the microbiome and the immune system. For example, if we have an allergic response to the food we eat, the first signs show up on the skin - it could be a rash or swollen lips.

In many gut conditions, the manifestation of a gut problem is seen on the skin - dermatitis herpetiformis (DH) in celiac disease, skin ulcers in Crohn's disease, and Rosacea in small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). He further explained that in Sibo, many times, when it is treated with antibiotics that affect the gut bacteria, it seems to clear the skin Rosacea too.

“We also know, for example, that children with eczema have, on average, lower levels of gut microbiome diversity and good gut bacteria. This all suggests that a disrupted gut microbiome can lead to skin inflammation,” he added.

Brain, gut health and your skin

Per Dr Rajan, even the state of your brain affects your skin condition, also known as the brain-gut-skin axis. “Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) - which can cause agonising abdominal pain - can lead to emotional distress and then cause flare-ups of chronic skin condition like rhesus or eczema or acne breakouts,” he explained. Lastly, your diet, sleep, activity levels or your environment can all contribute to skin health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.