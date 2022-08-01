Healthy and delicious chia seeds recipes to speed up weight loss

Chia seeds, one of the tiniest and trendiest superfoods today, are a popular addition to diets of the wellness-conscious. The seeds of the flowering plant Salvia hispanica, chia seeds are rich in fibre and protein, low in calories and packed with a variety of nutrients, which makes them a perfect weight loss food. They are also amazing for your heart and keep your blood sugar levels in control. Among the best ways to add them to your food is in the smoothies, salads, bread, oatmeal, pudding, drinks, baked goods so that you can merge taste with nutrition. (Also read: Healthy breakfast recipes that will help boost brain power)

"The small, tiny, black/white coloured chia seeds are highly nutritious and an excellent source of omega 3 fatty acids, fibre, protein, calcium, phosphorus and zinc. Though they come in different varieties but there nutritional content is the same. Combined with a balanced and nutritious diet, the fibre and protein content in chia seeds also helps benefit individuals who are on their weight loss journey," says Manpreet Kaur Paul Executive Nutritionist Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Faridabad.

The nutritionist explains how the soluble fibre present in chia seeds has the property to absorb water and swell up, thus forming a thick gel that helps to slow down transit time through digestive tract upon consuming. Both the fibre content and protein in the chia seeds take longer to move through the digestive tract and makes you feel full for a long period of time.

Here are some healthy and tasty chia seeds recipes as suggested by Manpreet Kaur Paul.

1. Tutti Frutti Chia Salad

Tutti Frooti Chia Salad(YouTube)

Ingredients:

- 1- 2 tsp jaggery powder

- Cut almonds and pistachios (5 each )

- Kiwi, pomegranate, papaya- 1 cup (100 grams)

For chia seed mixture:

-1 cup chilled almond milk (200 ml)

-2 tbsp chia seeds (pre-soaked)

-1 tbsp honey

-1/4th tsp cinnamon powder

Method:

• In a non-stick pan, add jaggery powder and some water to caramelize the sugar. Now you may add nuts to it.

• For the chia seed mixture, take 1 cup of chilled almond milk, add chia seeds to it and mix well. Then add honey and some cinnamon powder to it for a sweet after taste.

• Now you can go ahead by adding a layer of fruit alternating it with a layer of chia seed mixture in a smoothie jar

• Finally, top this with a layer of nuts and your tutti frutti chia salad is ready to be served

2. Chia Spinach Omelette

Chia Spinach Omelette(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

• 3 egg whites

• 2 tsp oil

• 2 tsp chia seeds

• 1.5 cup of chopped spinach

• 1 cup of chopped tomatoes and onion

• Salt and black pepper according to taste

Method:

• In a bowl, whisk the eggs properly and then add some salt and black pepper to it.

• Add the chopped spinach, chia seeds, tomatoes and onion to the egg mixture.

• Now, heat a pan and oil some oil onto it. Add the egg mixture to it and cook on medium flame.

• Fold the omelette over and turn off the flame.

• This option goes well when served with a multigrain toast.

3. Chia Rice Pot

Ingredients:

• 1 cup quinoa, washed and rinsed properly

• 2 tsp chia seeds (washed and rinsed)

• 1 medium sliced onion

• 1 chopped carrot

• 1 sliced green capsicum

• 1 tbsp oil

• 2-3 green chillies

• 1 tsp cumin seeds

• 1 tsp turmeric powder

Method:

• Pre heat the pan and add oil to it. Now add onion and cumin seeds to it and saute till the onions turn lightly brown in color

• Add all the chopped vegetables, add salt and saute for a few minutes

• Finally add the washed and rinsed quinoa and chia seeds and mix well. Now add green chillies, turmeric powder to it and mix well.

• Keep stirring the mixture by adding 2.5 cups of water. Bring it to a boil and cover and cook till completely done.

• Serve hot by squeezing some lemon juice on it.

4. Chia Delight Jam

Ingredients:

• Strawberry and kiwi- 2 cups (diced)

• Chia seeds- 2 tbsp

• Mint leaves- a few

• Maple syrup- 1 tbsp

Method:

• Heat strawberry and kiwi over a medium flame till it becomes soft, dissolved and juicy

• Remove from heat and add to it chia seeds along with some mint leaves and maple syrup

• Transfer the mixture in a jar and allow it to cool and set

• Keep this jam refrigerated.

5. Chia Energy Bites

Ingredients:

• Roasted oats- 1 cup

• Chia seeds- 2 tbsp

• Honey- 1/4th cup

• Pumpkin seeds- 1tbsp

• Peanut butter- 1/4th cup

• Elachi powder- 2 tsp

Method:

• Mix well all the ingredients together in a bowl.

• You can shape these energy bites in the form of bars or ladoo.

• Refrigerate them for at least 30 minutes.

• You can also sprinkle some dry coconut flakes on the top of these energy bites before serving.

