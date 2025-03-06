Tired of chia seeds in smoothie bowls? Try this delicious Tiramisu chia seed pudding recipe for tasty healthy eating

Tiramisu is one of the sweet delights that every person with a sweet tooth has a soft spot for. The creamy, indulgent goodness makes many forget their healthy eating commitment but what if a balance can be achieved? If you are bored of regular chia seed recipes like smoothie bowl, consider this Tiramisu pudding recipe. (PC; Shutterstock and IG/@roshinichopra)

Enter chia seeds! These are one of the super-seeds, widely known for their countless benefits. Typically, they find their way into overnight oats or smoothie bowls, adding a nutritious boost. But imagine what happens when these nutrient-packed seeds are paired with an unconventional twist, a dessert.

This way you won't be guilty for giving into your sweet cravings because it's actually healthy. Actor Roshini Chopra shared her take on Tiramisu Chia seed pudding.

Recipe for Tiramisu chia seed pudding

Roshini shared this method:

1 cup yoghurt (or coconut yoghurt for vegans )

Double shot espresso

3 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp maple syrup (or more to taste )

Refrigerate for 4-6 hours or overnight

Sprinkle cacao powder

Benefits of chia seeds

According to WebMD, chia seeds are packed with important nutrients such as calcium, manganese, magnesium, selenium, copper, iron, and phosphorus. They are also great sources of vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. When it comes to health benefits, chia seeds can help reduce inflammation, aid in weight loss, improve skin health, and fight free radicals with their rich antioxidant content.

While many people might find chia seeds in regular smoothie bowls a bit boring, this recipe for tiramisu chia seed pudding is a fun way to jazz up healthy eating. It also includes other super ingredients like yogurt, which is beneficial for gut health, making this dessert both delicious and nutritious.

