Tired of chia seeds in smoothie bowls? Try this delicious Tiramisu chia seed pudding recipe for tasty healthy eating

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 06, 2025 07:21 PM IST

Chia seeds are nutrient rich and in a dessert, its nutritional value goes up. Check out this easy recipe of Tiramisu chia seed pudding and thank us later!

Tiramisu is one of the sweet delights that every person with a sweet tooth has a soft spot for. The creamy, indulgent goodness makes many forget their healthy eating commitment but what if a balance can be achieved?

If you are bored of regular chia seed recipes like smoothie bowl, consider this Tiramisu pudding recipe. (PC; Shutterstock and IG/@roshinichopra)
If you are bored of regular chia seed recipes like smoothie bowl, consider this Tiramisu pudding recipe. (PC; Shutterstock and IG/@roshinichopra)

Enter chia seeds! These are one of the super-seeds, widely known for their countless benefits. Typically, they find their way into overnight oats or smoothie bowls, adding a nutritious boost. But imagine what happens when these nutrient-packed seeds are paired with an unconventional twist, a dessert.

This way you won't be guilty for giving into your sweet cravings because it's actually healthy. Actor Roshini Chopra shared her take on Tiramisu Chia seed pudding.

ALSO READ: Man's food pipe choked after drinking water over dry chia seeds! Doctor sheds light on why it happened

Recipe for Tiramisu chia seed pudding

Roshini shared this method:

  • 1 cup yoghurt (or coconut yoghurt for vegans )
  • Double shot espresso
  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup (or more to taste )
  • Refrigerate for 4-6 hours or overnight
  • Sprinkle cacao powder

Benefits of chia seeds

According to WebMD, chia seeds are packed with important nutrients such as calcium, manganese, magnesium, selenium, copper, iron, and phosphorus. They are also great sources of vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. When it comes to health benefits, chia seeds can help reduce inflammation, aid in weight loss, improve skin health, and fight free radicals with their rich antioxidant content.

While many people might find chia seeds in regular smoothie bowls a bit boring, this recipe for tiramisu chia seed pudding is a fun way to jazz up healthy eating. It also includes other super ingredients like yogurt, which is beneficial for gut health, making this dessert both delicious and nutritious.

ALSO READ: Italian pastry chef who is known to invent the classic tiramisu dies at age 81

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
