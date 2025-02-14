Healthy eating to quality sleep: Nutrition experts share tips for students to manage exam stress

Adequate sleep, eating home-cooked food and avoiding binge eating to counter stress during exams were among the mantras for school students shared by top nutrition experts as part of the prime minister's latest "Pariksha Pe Charcha" episode, aired on Friday. Nutrition experts share tips for students on stress management during exams. (Pexels )

Nutrition and health experts Shonali Sabherwal, Rujuta Diwekar and Revant Himatsingka shed light on the importance of healthy eating habits and the crucial role of quality sleep in academic success during a special session of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" -- an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations.

Nutrition experts share diet tips for beating exam stress

In a shift from the traditional town hall format, Modi preferred a more informal setting this time and took students to Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery for his annual interaction. Eminent personalities such as boxer MC Mary Kom and spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev have shared their experiences and knowledge on key aspects of life and learning in different episodes.

On Wednesday, actor Deepika Padukone shared tips on stress management while opening up about her own struggles with depression. Macrobiotic nutritionist and author Sabherwal said, "Homemade food is the best (for destressing)... Millets and brown rice can be included in the diet. One should eat a balanced meal to keep cravings under control. Millets can keep you full for around eight hours."

Diwekar said it was fine to eat the things that made one feel better during exams but suggested avoiding binge eating to counter stress. "Especially junk food, processed foods and sugar...," she said. Talking about his "Label Padhega India" initiative, foodpharmer and health and nutrition influencer Himatsingka said the idea was to know about the things one was consuming.

PM Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha

"If every person in India starts reading labels, they will know what they are eating. My goal is to include health in the school curriculum in the next five years," he said. "Pariksha Pe Charcha" is an annual event in which Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During this, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the interactive programme with school and college students was held at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium in 2018. A seventh edition was held in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, engaging participants from around the country and overseas.

Leadership lessons, meditation, exams versus knowledge, "focusing like a batter in action", and using technology wisely and not fearfully -- Modi touched upon multiple issues in a free-wheeling chat with students at Sunder Nursery during the first episode was aired on Monday.