Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Zeenat Aman reveals her diet secrets for staying healthy and fit at 73: Khatti dal, black tea, poha and more

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Feb 14, 2025 02:40 PM IST

Zeenat Aman shares insights into her daily meals in latest Instagram post. From breakfast favourites to hearty lunch, here’s a peek into what she eats in a day.

Zeenat Aman, the legendary actor, is quite active on social media and frequently shares snippets of her daily life on her Instagram account. Her recent post is a beautiful blend of nostalgia, personal musings, and a glimpse into her everyday routine.

Zeenat Aman talks food, family and cooking insecurities in latest Instagram post. (Instagram/@thezeenataman)
Zeenat Aman talks food, family and cooking insecurities in latest Instagram post. (Instagram/@thezeenataman)

The 73-year-old actor shared a series of photos offering insight into her relationship with food. Along with revealing what she eats in a day, she made an unexpected confession that despite her love for good food, she never quite mastered the art of cooking. (Also read: Zeenat Aman says she nearly choked on her blood pressure medicine: ‘I made frantic calls’)

Zeenat Aman shares her daily diet

In her post, Zeenat reflected on how her mother ingrained mindful eating habits in her long before nutrition and wellness became popular topics on social media. She shared, "Food is fuel, and before nutritionists, dietitians, and personal trainers became trendy, my mother taught me a simple rule: 'Eat small, eat fresh'." Embracing the modern trend of sharing dietary routines online, she went on to give a glimpse into her daily meals.

Zeenat starts her mornings with a cup of black tea and a bowl of soaked, peeled almonds. For breakfast, she usually opts for smashed avocado on sourdough toast with cheddar cheese but occasionally indulges in desi favourites like chilla or poha. She described lunch as her "heaviest meal of the day," typically featuring dal, sabzi, roti, and other accompaniments. On this particular day, her plate included tangy khatti dal, matar aloo cooked in hara masala, paneer tikka, and homemade tomato chutney.

'I used to feel embarrassed that I can't cook'

For her evening snack, Zeenat enjoys a bowl of roasted makhana, lightly spiced and freshly prepared each day by her trusted assistant, Aijaz. "Crunchy, light… and nutritionist-approved!" she remarked. However, the real highlight of her day is satisfying her sweet tooth. She admitted to having a weakness for desserts and is currently obsessed with Royce chocolates. "I could demolish the box in one sitting, but I attempt to keep it to two squares at a go!" she confessed.

Wrapping up her post on a thoughtful note, Zeenat reflected on an old insecurity about not knowing how to cook. "I used to feel embarrassed that I can't cook, but then I reminded myself that I've been putting food on the table for my family since my teens! That's something too, right?" she wrote. She also encouraged her followers to join the conversation by sharing their favourite healthy treats and go-to delivery services.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On