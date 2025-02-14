Zeenat Aman reveals her diet secrets for staying healthy and fit at 73: Khatti dal, black tea, poha and more

Zeenat Aman, the legendary actor, is quite active on social media and frequently shares snippets of her daily life on her Instagram account. Her recent post is a beautiful blend of nostalgia, personal musings, and a glimpse into her everyday routine. Zeenat Aman talks food, family and cooking insecurities in latest Instagram post. (Instagram/@thezeenataman)

The 73-year-old actor shared a series of photos offering insight into her relationship with food. Along with revealing what she eats in a day, she made an unexpected confession that despite her love for good food, she never quite mastered the art of cooking. (Also read: Zeenat Aman says she nearly choked on her blood pressure medicine: ‘I made frantic calls’)

Zeenat Aman shares her daily diet

In her post, Zeenat reflected on how her mother ingrained mindful eating habits in her long before nutrition and wellness became popular topics on social media. She shared, "Food is fuel, and before nutritionists, dietitians, and personal trainers became trendy, my mother taught me a simple rule: 'Eat small, eat fresh'." Embracing the modern trend of sharing dietary routines online, she went on to give a glimpse into her daily meals.

Zeenat starts her mornings with a cup of black tea and a bowl of soaked, peeled almonds. For breakfast, she usually opts for smashed avocado on sourdough toast with cheddar cheese but occasionally indulges in desi favourites like chilla or poha. She described lunch as her "heaviest meal of the day," typically featuring dal, sabzi, roti, and other accompaniments. On this particular day, her plate included tangy khatti dal, matar aloo cooked in hara masala, paneer tikka, and homemade tomato chutney.

'I used to feel embarrassed that I can't cook'

For her evening snack, Zeenat enjoys a bowl of roasted makhana, lightly spiced and freshly prepared each day by her trusted assistant, Aijaz. "Crunchy, light… and nutritionist-approved!" she remarked. However, the real highlight of her day is satisfying her sweet tooth. She admitted to having a weakness for desserts and is currently obsessed with Royce chocolates. "I could demolish the box in one sitting, but I attempt to keep it to two squares at a go!" she confessed.

Wrapping up her post on a thoughtful note, Zeenat reflected on an old insecurity about not knowing how to cook. "I used to feel embarrassed that I can't cook, but then I reminded myself that I've been putting food on the table for my family since my teens! That's something too, right?" she wrote. She also encouraged her followers to join the conversation by sharing their favourite healthy treats and go-to delivery services.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.