Zeenat Aman says she nearly choked on her blood pressure medicine: ‘I made frantic calls’

Zeenat Aman's Instagram account is a reservoir of anecdotes, life lessons and memories scattered across her decades-long career in Hindi cinema. The veteran actor shares candidly about her life and work with her fans. In her last post, Zeenat shared a stressful incident that occured the previous night when she was unable to swallow her blood pressure medicine and almost choked on it. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after stabbing incident, heads back home with wife Kareena Kapoor) Zeenat Aman penned a note on the incident that happened on Monday night.(Instagram)

What Zeenat shared

In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat began, "At the risk of sounding like an old lady suffocating on her tablets, allow me to share with you what happened last night.

It was the end of a long day of shoot at a studio in Andheri East. I had returned home to an ecstatic Lily and, after giving her the attention she is entitled to, had swiftly gone through my night rituals. My very last task before I could surrender to sleep was to take my blood pressure medication.

I popped the pill into my mouth, took a sip of water, and then felt my breath catch. There it was, this little pill lodged in my throat. Too far down to regurgitate and too far up to swallow. I could still breathe, but it was restricted. I took another drink of water, and then another and another, until the glass was empty but the pill remained stuck."

There’s no dramatic ending to this story

The actor recounted what happened next. She wrote: "There was nobody at home with me other than the dog and the five cats, and panic began to set in. The doctor’s number was busy, and so I made frantic calls to @zanuski, who abandoned his plans to rush over. As I waited for him, the discomfort in my gullet grew. I could think of nothing but that deviant pharmaceutical robbing me of easy breath. There’s no dramatic ending to this story. Zahaan landed up, we finally got through to the doctor who said it would dissolve in time, and I spent the next few hours sipping warm water and waiting.

I woke up this morning feeling a little sheepish about the ordeal. But having been through it I feel the need to contrive a metaphor from the experience. There will always be difficult times in one’s life that demands less action and more patience. The pill is a metaphor for that situation. It was all I could think about, it’s discomfort was intense, I sought solutions from others, but ultimately all I could do was practice patience and control over my own fears. And then when it dissolved - it was good for me."

She concluded by saying, "Sometimes it’s important to tackle an issue head-on. To confront, challenge, change. But sometimes a situation requires those other softer acts of patience, restraint and equanimity.

These are my two cents for the day, and a photograph from a test shoot last year to go with them!"

Zeenat will be seen next in the Netflix show The Royals and the film Bun Tikki, which also stars Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.