Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital 5 days after stabbing incident, heads back home with wife Kareena Kapoor

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed last week and was operated upon in Lilavati Hospital, was discharged on Tuesday afternoon, sources close to the actor confirmed to HT. The actor was accompanied by his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, as he left the hospital for his home in Bandra. Kareena Kapoor was at the Lilavati Hospital as Saif Ali Khan was discharged. (HT Photo/Raju Shinde)(Hindustan Times)

Saif actor spent five days in the hospital after undergoing an emergency surgery. Doctors have said that the actor is out of danger and recovering. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba gives an update on his health: 'Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually')

The attack on Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan (54) was stabbed multiple times by an intruder on Thursday morning. The attack took place at the actor's house in Bandra, which he shares with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two kids. The actor reached Lilavati Hospital at 3 am on Thursday and had been admitted there since. He underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital on Thursday and was shifted to the ICU later in the day. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body.

Saif suffered six injuries in the attack, two of which were deep cuts. Doctors at Lilavati Hospital said he was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived at the hospital on Thursday. However, he was fortunate to have escaped any severe injuries. He is recovering well, doctors said.

Police arrest the accused

On Sunday, police arrested the 30-year-old accused, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, who changed his name to Vijay Das. Fakir was remanded in police custody for five days on Sunday. Police are likely to recreate the crime scene at Khan's residence with the accused, an official said on Sunday. The police say he had entered the residential building with the intent of burglary. The accused maintains that he was unaware of who Saif was and only targeted the house as he thought it belonged to someone rich.