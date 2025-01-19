Vijay Das, Bijoy Das or Mohammed Iliyas? Police says accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case used multiple aliases

A man, suspected to be the prime accused, was arrested from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra house on Thursday, Mumbai Police said. Interesting details about the said accused has surfaced subsequently. (Also Read – Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police recovers part of knife from actor's residence) Accused in Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case used multiple aliases.

Accused used multiple aliases

As per Mumbai Police, the accused goes by multiple aliases – Vijay Das, Bijoy Das, and Mohammed Iliyas. They also confirmed that he previously worked at a pub. The only other details available about the accused come from the official statements of Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor, and their maid Eliyamma Philips.

The maid, who was the first one to spot the accused in the building, had described him as “skinny”, “dark complexioned”, “in his late 30s,” and “about five feet five inch tall.” Kareena just referred to him as “very aggressive.” CCTV footage from the building shows the accused ascending the staircase, with his face covered by a scarf. He's seen exiting the building via the same route, this time with his face exposed.

The accused was later captured on CCTV, boarding a local train at the nearby Bandra station. Later, he was also seen buying earphones near Dadar station. The accused will be presented before the court today for remand, as per Mumbai Police.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a regular room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

Saif's family – including Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor, eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan, daughter Sara Ali Khan, sisters Soha and Saba Ali Khan, and mother Sharmila Tagore were seen visiting the actor at Lilavati Hospital.