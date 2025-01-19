Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police recovers part of knife from actor's residence

A part of the knife, allegedly used in the stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, has been recovered from his Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday. The attack, which took place earlier this week, left the actor with serious injuries. (Also Read – Saif Ali Khan attacked: Auto-rickshaw driver says he has ‘not been contacted’ by Kareena Kapoor so far) Part of knife used to stab Saif Ali Khan recovered from his residence.

What happened?

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a regular room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

Mumbai Police investigation

In a related development, Mumbai Police formed 20 teams as part of an extensive investigation to locate the assailant. Additionally, police are examining CCTV footage and questioning over 30 individuals, including the actor's staff and people seen in the vicinity of his residence that night. Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, also recorded her statement in the case with Bandra Police on Friday.

A man was arrested from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in his house, Mumbai Police said.

– With ANI inputs.