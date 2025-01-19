Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Mumbai Police recovers part of knife from actor's residence

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 19, 2025 07:44 AM IST

The stabbing incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted Saif Ali Khan's maid in the early hours of Thursday.

A part of the knife, allegedly used in the stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, has been recovered from his Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday. The attack, which took place earlier this week, left the actor with serious injuries. (Also Read – Saif Ali Khan attacked: Auto-rickshaw driver says he has ‘not been contacted’ by Kareena Kapoor so far)

Part of knife used to stab Saif Ali Khan recovered from his residence.
Part of knife used to stab Saif Ali Khan recovered from his residence.

What happened?

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a regular room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

Mumbai Police investigation

In a related development, Mumbai Police formed 20 teams as part of an extensive investigation to locate the assailant. Additionally, police are examining CCTV footage and questioning over 30 individuals, including the actor's staff and people seen in the vicinity of his residence that night. Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, also recorded her statement in the case with Bandra Police on Friday.

A man was arrested from Thane in the wee hours of Sunday for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan in his house, Mumbai Police said.

– With ANI inputs.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On