Saif Ali Khan attacked: Auto-rickshaw driver says he has ‘not been contacted’ by Kareena Kapoor so far

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat on Thursday. The auto-rickshaw driver, named Bhajan Singh, who rushed Saif Ali Khan to the hospital, was summoned at the Bandra Police Station for questioning. As per ANI, Bhajan said in his statement that he has ‘not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far’ on the incident so far. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital said that the actor is ‘out of danger’. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor records statement with police day after Saif Ali Khan attacked at home) The auto-rickshaw driver who rushed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan to the hospital was called for questioning.

What the driver said

As per ANI, Bhajan said, “I was called there (Bandra Police Station) for questioning...I did not think about money that night...I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far. I have not had any conversation with them.”

Meanwhile, Kareena was spotted visiting Lilavati Hopsital for a visit on Saturday. She also recorded her statement to the Bandra Police Station on Saturday, saying that the assailant got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch any jewellery kept in the open.

More details

Saif was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. After a long surgery, the doctors said he would make a full recovery. One of the doctors who treated him said he could have sustained a major spinal injury had the knife lodged 2 mm further into his back.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been caught from Durg by the RPF, reported ANI. He has been identified as Aakash Kanojia. He was travelling from the Jnaneswari Express train when he was nabbed. The police had so far reportedly recorded more than 30 statements in connection with the attack.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Kareena took to Instagram to break her silence about the attack. “It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” Kareena wrote.