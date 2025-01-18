Kareena Kapoor records statement with police day after Saif Ali Khan attacked at home

Actor Kareena Kapoor has recorded her statement with Bandra Police regarding the attack on her husband-actor, Saif Ali Khan, at their residence early Thursday morning. As per news agency ANI, the statement was recorded on Friday evening at her residence in the presence of police officers. (Also Read | Saif Ali Khan fans angry over mean jokes and memes on actor's stabbing, ask trolls to ‘have some shame') Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat.

Police continue questioning

So far, over 30 statements have been recorded in connection with the attack. The Mumbai Police has formed 20 teams, along with 10 teams from the Crime Branch, to investigate. CCTV footage from the Bandra area has been seized, and three suspects are being questioned. However, no arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan's staff members were brought to the Bandra Police Station for questioning regarding the case, but were later allowed to leave.

Auto driver who took Saif to hospital speaks up

Meanwhile, the auto-rickshaw driver who took the actor to the hospital also shared details of what happened and how he stepped in to help. Speaking with ANI, the driver explained that he saw a woman trying to hire an auto-rickshaw at 2 am on Thursday. Soon after, he approached the scene and saw the actor covered in "blood," coming out of the gate, accompanied by a few others.

The actor was "bleeding" from his "neck and back," the driver said. "I drive my vehicle at night. It was around 2-3 am when I saw a woman trying to hire an auto, but nobody stopped. I also heard calls for a rickshaw from inside the gate. I took a U-turn and stopped my vehicle near the gate. A man covered in blood came out, along with 2-4 others. They put him in the auto and decided to go to Lilavati Hospital. I dropped them there, and later I came to know that he was Saif Ali Khan. I saw him bleeding from his neck and back," Rana told ANI.

Attack on Saif

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat in the early hours of Thursday. The incident occurred when the intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene, the situation escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif underwent surgery at Lilavati Hospital. According to the doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a knife lodged in his spine. Surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long blade from the actor's spine and repair his leaking spinal fluid. While Saif is "out of danger," doctors are continuing to monitor him.