Saif Ali Khan fans angry over mean jokes and memes on actor's stabbing, ask trolls to ‘have some shame'

As Saif Ali Khan is recuperating in the hospital from wounds caused by an unknown intruder stabbing him at his Bandra home on Thursday, the internet is busy reacting to the incident. Many are cracking nasty jokes on social media, and others are expressing anger over the insensitive reactions. (Also Read – Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Taimur's former nanny can't imagine how scared he and Jeh must have been during attack on dad) Saif Ali Khan's fans angry over mean jokes on his stabbing.

Saif's fans react to mean jokes

Various memes are cropping up on X on the incident, from Saif's allegedly absconding security and his son Taimur Ali Khan rounding up his cousins to exact revenge a la Ranbir Kapoor's Rannvijay in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 blockbuster Animal. Several users are even playing with the actor's first name and calling Mumbai or Bandra “unSaif.”

However, there are also Saif's fans who are asking the trolls to shut up. An X user posted, “Can y’all please have some shame and stop making jokes about Saif Ali khan getting stabbed? The man got stabbed protecting his family. Your wannabe funny attitude is only showing how insensitive and phoney you all really are.” “Make jokes when it’s your family member getting stabbed protecting you, then we will appreciate your humour,” they added.

“Not to be the friend that’s too woke but why are you guys so weird about the whole Saif Ali Khan situation,” wrote another user. “People will say ANYTHING and term it as dark humour. It’s really saddening what has become of this world,” commented a third one. “Genuinely like a person got ST@bbed lets read the room…,” added another.

About the incident

Saif was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

He was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering.