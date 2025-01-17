Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Taimur's former nanny can't imagine how scared he and Jeh must have been during attack on dad

The attack on actor Saif Ali Khan has sent shockwaves across the film industry and the political circles in Maharashtra. The actor was stabbed by an unknown assailant at his Bandra home in the early hours of Thursday. The rest of the family, including his wife Kareena Kapoor, are safe. The actors' older son, Taimur's former nanny, Lalita D'silva, expressed her concern about the attack, particularly what the two young children - Taimur and Jeh - must have gone through during the ordeal. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘Kindly respect our boundaries and give us space’) Lalita D'Silva was Taimur's nanny from 2016-23.

Taimur's nanny speaks on the attack on Saif Ali Khan

Speaking with Pinkvilla, D'silva said, "I am feeling very bad, It is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh. They must have got really scared." Lalita D'silva was Taimur's nanny from his birth in 2016 to 2023. She was a part of Saif and Kareena's household for seven years.

Talking further about the attack, D'Silva said, "I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven't been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe."

Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

An intruder entered Saif and his wife Kareena Kapoor's home on Thursday morning and allegedly confronted the actor's domestic help. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds. Kareena and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh, were in the house then.

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors. His team confirmed on Thursday afternoon that he was out of danger and had been moved to the ICU. Later in the evening, Kareena issued a statement, urging privacy. "It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," read the statement.