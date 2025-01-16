Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘Kindly respect our boundaries and give us space’

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted to her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed during an alleged burglary attempt at their residence in Mumbai, asking everyone to respect their boundaries. Calling it a challenging day, the actor requested everyone to steer away from “relentless speculation and coverage”. Also read: Saif Ali Khan's attacker entered Jeh's room and demanded ₹1 crore? Police clarifies Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kareena Kapoor reacts

Kareena took to Instagram to break her silence about the attack on her husband. In her note, the actor shared that the constant scrutiny is turning out to be overwhelming and a significant risk for the family.

“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” Kareena wrote.

She added, “While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family”.

Kareena also thanked everyone for showing their support during this difficult time. “I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time,” wrote the actor while concluding the note.

Celebs come out to support

After she requested privacy during this challenging time, Kareena received an outpouring of support from her industry friends, including Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Arjun reposted Kareena’s post, writing, “It is only fair that this is read, heard and respectfully understood by all of us”. His sister Sonam also re-shared her post.

Konkona Sensharma also shared Kareena’s post, writing, "Please leave them alone! We don’t need to see them enter and exit the hospital”.

Burglary attempt at Saif-Kareena's residence

On Thursday, Saif was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra area. Saif, 54, underwent an emergency surgery and is out of danger, said the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital where he was rushed following the incident that took place around 2.30 am at his apartment.

Saif’s staff took him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto rickshaw after the incident. The hospital's chief operating officer, Dr Niraj Uttamani, told the media later that the actor received six injuries, including two deep wounds. A surgery was performed to remove the knife lodged near his spine. Saif is stable and out of danger.