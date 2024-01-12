Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma reprise their Wake Up Sid roles for new ad, fans demand a full-fledged sequel. Watch

Its been 15 years since Wake Up Sid released in theatres. When BTS pictures from a recent shoot with Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma emerged online a few days ago, may fans thought something is cooking. A sequel to the Ayan Mukerji film? Unfortunately, that was not in the cards. The two stars reprised their roles from the film for a brand new advertisement for the phone brand, OPPO. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt invited by RSS to attend Ram Temple inauguration ceremony) Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma in the new ad.

Sid wakes up in Goa!

The advertisement begins with Sid and Aisha, who have now shifted to Goa. Aisha now works here for a magazine, and they live together. Ranbir's character Sid is busy with locating all the packages but the AC is not working. He says, “Ek toh Goa mein itni garmi upar se main bhi itna hot (Goa is so hot nowadays but so am I)!” Konkona's Aisha opens the veranda door, and says it will help for cross-ventilation. His friends Rishi and Laxmi are also here. While Laxmi has her eyes fixed on the basket of mangoes that Sid's mother has sent, Rishi is busy soaking in the sun. Sid picks up the new phone and clicks pictures- like always- and the short ends there.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Fan reactions

Reacting to the new ad, fans commented that they want a full sequel! One said, “I cannot even begin to express how much I love this ad. Nostalgia. We need a sequel to this!!” Another fan wrote, “Why is this promo 3 hours long?” A comment read, “Omg!!! I had a smile on my face watching this. But we want a full film please. This is my most favourite beautiful yet simple film! Please make a sequel.” “Nostalgia hits like a train wreck,” read another comment.

Wake Up Sid marked the debut of Ayan Mukerji, and marked the first and only collaboration between Ranbir and Konkona. Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, while Konkona's new web series Killer Soup, released on Netflix yesterday.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.