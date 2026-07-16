Sohail Khan says he was sexually harassed as a kid, confided in dad Salim Khan years later: 'Felt embarrassed, ashamed'
On Kunal Kemmu's reality show, Alliance, Sohail Khan revealed he is against ragging and bullying and recalled how he faced sexual harassment when he was young.
Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan has been winning hearts on Alliance, with his team topping the leaderboard this week. While viewers have enjoyed seeing his fun-loving side as he dances and celebrates victories, the latest episode also saw the actor make an emotional confession. Sohail recalled being sexually harassed as a child and revealed that he did not tell anyone about the incident until he became an adult.
Sohail Khan recalls being sexually harassed
While speaking to Arslan Goni, Ruhee Dosani and Aly Goni, Sohail said he is strongly against ragging and has always told his children never to feel shy or embarrassed about speaking up if someone bullies them. He then revealed that he, too, had experienced sexual harassment when he was young.
Sohail said, "I was sexually harassed by somebody when I was young and I kept that within me for years. When I grew up and became an adult, I confided in my father. I told him, 'Daddy, this happened to me.' He said, 'Beta, tune itne saalon tak apne andar rakha isse (Son, you kept this inside you for so many years).' I said, 'I am so sorry, but I was so embarrassed to say it.' I was not at fault, but I felt ashamed. So I keep telling my children, no matter what happens, tell me everything."
In the recent episode, Sohail also admitted that he misses his family and broke down in tears while talking about them. He told host Kunal Kemmu that although he has judged and hosted reality shows in the past, he never truly understood the pressure contestants face until participating in Alliance. According to Sohail, the show taught him something he had not learnt in 55 years.
Recently, the show also reunited Sohail with his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, who entered the competition as a wildcard contestant. Their reunion quickly went viral, with viewers appreciating the cordial bond they continue to share. Since entering the house, Seema has also been seen guiding Sohail through the game and encouraging him to be more active.
About Alliance
Alliance is a high-stakes reality series on Prime Video where strategy is just as important as strength. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the show features well-known personalities competing in physical challenges, social gameplay and unexpected twists. Every week, two contestants are eliminated while new wildcard entrants join the competition. Last week, Seema Sajdeh and Aly Goni entered the house as wildcards, while this week, Kashish Kapoor, Vanshaj Singh (who was eliminated in the first week) and Bali are set to enter the game. As alliances continue to shift and loyalties are tested, contestants must outwit one another to survive. The show streams on Prime Video, with new episodes releasing every day at 12 noon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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