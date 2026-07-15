Bigg Boss 18, Splitsvilla fame Kashish Kapoor to enter Kunal Kemmu's Alliance as new wildcard

Last week, Aly Goni and Seema Sajdeh entered Kunal Kemmu's reality show Alliance as wildcard contestants, and Aly's arrival completely changed the dynamics inside the house. This week, two more wildcards are set to enter the show, and one of them is Bigg Boss 18 and Splitsvilla X5 fame Kashish Kapoor. Kashish Kapoor to now enter Alliance as wildcard.

Kashish Kapoor set to enter Alliance Sources close to the development reveal that Kashish, who has been holidaying in Europe, will head straight from Mumbai airport to the reality show's set to make her grand entry into the house.

"Kashish has been one of the most talked-about names because of her bold, unfiltered personality," a source close to the show told us. “The makers of Alliance were keen to bring her on board to shake up the dynamics inside the house. She is flying back from Europe tonight and will enter Alliance immediately after landing,” source added.

For those who haven't watched Kashish in Splitsvilla or Bigg Boss, she could emerge as one of the strongest contestants in the house, especially when it comes to strategy and mind games. Known for her bold and fearless personality, Kashish is also a formidable competitor in physical tasks. During Bigg Boss, she never hesitated to speak her mind, even in front of Salman Khan, and was often seen taking a stand for what she believed was right, even if it meant standing alone against the entire house. Her entry is expected to shake up the existing equations, add a fresh dose of drama, and completely alter the dynamics of the game.

Recent updates on Alliance Since Aly Goni's entry, Kushal Tandon, who had appeared to be dominating the show and influencing every eviction so far, has found himself sidelined by his own alliance. The actor has been struggling to regain control of his game, with Aly making everyone aware of how Kushal is being perceived outside the show. The two even got into a heated argument, during which Kushal challenged Aly to a face-off outside the show.

The tensions between them have also affected Kushal's bond with his ally, Arslan Goni, who is Aly Goni's brother. Meanwhile, Rivva Kishan's game plan appears to have unravelled, with almost every housemate turning against her after she betrayed Dolly Javed, ultimately leading to Dolly's elimination.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance revolves around celebrities competing in daily tasks while navigating alliances and mind games to avoid elimination. The show streams on Prime Video every day at 12 noon.