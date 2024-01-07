Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt invited by RSS to attend Ram Temple inauguration ceremony

Days after Rajinikanth was personally invited to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have also been invited to attend the ceremony. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh members were personally present to invite the couple. (Also Read: Rajinikanth invited to Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP leader Ra.Arjunamurthy shares pics) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been invited to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22

Ranbir, Alia pose with RSS members

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia met Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain. They were presented with bouquets and invitations to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About the temple

Over one lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram Mandir's 'pran pratishtha,' which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai had said earlier as reported by news agency PTI. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

About Ranbir and Alia

After celebrating their New Year's Eve overseas, Ranbir and Alia returned to Mumbai with their one-year-old daughter Raha Kapoor on Friday. On Saturday, they attended the success bash of Animal with Ranbir's mother and actor Neetu Kapoor and Alia's father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family crime drama Animal, where he played Rannvijay Singh, a wealthy heir hellbent on avenging an assassination attempt on his father Balbir Singh (played by Ani; Kapoor). The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra. The film crossed the coveted ₹300 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Ranbir will be seen in Animal's sequel Animal Park, whereas Alia will be seen in Jigra and Jee Le Zaraa.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.