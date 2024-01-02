Rajinikanth invited to Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya, BJP leader Ra.Arjunamurthy shares pics

Veteran actor Rajinikanth has been invited to the inauguration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, BJP leader Ra.Arjunamurthy shared the update with a few pictures. (Also Read | Rajinikanth greets fans gathered outside his Chennai residence on New Year) Rajinikanth with several leaders at his home.

Rajinikanth poses with invitation card

In the pictures, Rajinikanth and the other leaders held the invitation card. The actor was dressed in a white kurta and a veshti. He posed with the others onside his home. Sharing the pictures, Ra.Arjunamurthy captioned the post, "Today's event was the best experience of my life!"

Ra.Arjunamurthy shares news

He also added, "Our dear leader Mr. @rajinikanth I was very happy to visit him at his residence and invite him and his family on behalf of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra for the Ayodhya Kumbabhishek event on January 22 along with the RSS officials."

About the temple

Over one lakh devotees are expected in Ayodhya on January 22 for the Ram temple's 'pran pratishtha,' which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ram temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai had said earlier as reported by news agency PTI. Each floor of the temple will be 20 feet high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

About Rajinikanth

Meanwhile, fans saw Rajinikanth recently as he made a special appearance to greet them outside his Chennai residence on New Year's Day. Several pictures and videos from his residence were shared on social media platforms.

Rajinikanth's films

Rajinikanth is basking in the success of Jailer, helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film. Rajinikanth's upcoming films also include a yet-untitled project with Lokesh Kanagaraj and daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam.

In the coming months, he will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Lyca Productions' Vettaiyan, being directed by TJ Gnanavel. It also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier and Dushara Vijayan. Amitabh and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand.

