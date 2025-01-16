Entertainment News Live Today January 16, 2025: Unstoppable movie review: Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome shine in crowd-pleasing wrestling drama

Live
Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez in a still from Unstoppable, which is available to stream on Prime Video.
Hollywood News Live Updates: Unstoppable movie review: Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome shine in crowd-pleasing wrestling drama
- Produced by Ben Affleck, this crowd-pleasing biopic revolves around the inspiring real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, born with one leg.
Jan 16, 2025 6:39 AM IST
Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Marco star Unni Mukundan shares why Malayalam films don't get theatrical success in Hindi market
- Unni Mukundan has shared his take on the box office fate of Malayalam films in the Hindi market. He shared what needs to change to fix the issue.
Jan 16, 2025 6:22 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s ‘family home’: Singer to invest $1.7M in Rhode Island mansion makeover
- Swift's Watch Hill estate is to undergo renovations, including an expanded bedroom suite and redesigned kitchen, with completion expected by December 2025.
