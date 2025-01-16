Edit Profile
New Delhi120C
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
    Entertainment News Live Today January 16, 2025: Unstoppable movie review: Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome shine in crowd-pleasing wrestling drama

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 16, 2025 6:48 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for January 16, 2025.
    Latest entertainment news on January 16, 2025: Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez in a still from Unstoppable, which is available to stream on Prime Video.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 16, 2025 6:48 AM IST

    Hollywood News Live Updates: Unstoppable movie review: Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome shine in crowd-pleasing wrestling drama

    • Produced by Ben Affleck, this crowd-pleasing biopic revolves around the inspiring real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, born with one leg.
    Jan 16, 2025 6:39 AM IST

    Entertainment Others News Live Updates: Marco star Unni Mukundan shares why Malayalam films don't get theatrical success in Hindi market

    • Unni Mukundan has shared his take on the box office fate of Malayalam films in the Hindi market. He shared what needs to change to fix the issue.
    Jan 16, 2025 6:22 AM IST

    Music News Live Updates: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s ‘family home’: Singer to invest $1.7M in Rhode Island mansion makeover

    • Swift's Watch Hill estate is to undergo renovations, including an expanded bedroom suite and redesigned kitchen, with completion expected by December 2025.
