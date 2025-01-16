Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar breaks silence on fans calling out Mahesh Babu, Namrata for not supporting her

Shilpa reflects

During an interview with Galatta, Shilpa broke her silence on not getting any social media shoutouts from Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar. In the chat, Shilpa was asked about the noticeable absence of public support from her family members, particularly Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, on social media, prompting trolls to criticise them for their silence. She was asked to address these trolls and share her thoughts on the matter.

Responding to the same, Shilpa said, “Oh my God! Come on! You’re not gonna judge a relationship based on a post. It’s ridiculous! And truly honestly, yeh seekha hai maine Bigg Boss ke ghar mein (And honestly, this is what I have learned inside the Bigg Boss house): I don’t care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that’s all that matters.”

Shilpa further emphasised that regardless of the public's opinions and varied perspectives on the issue, it wouldn't alter the bond she shares with her family members, suggesting that their relationship is unaffected by external judgments.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Shilpa had confessed to having a massive fight with her sister Namrata before entering the house. During a chat with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, she said she has deep regret about the same, adding that she missed her family.

Shilpa Shirodkar’s journey in Bigg Boss

Shilpa Shirodkar's journey finally came to an end in Bigg Boss 18 on Wednesday. The actor’s elimination came just days before the grand finale, which is scheduled for January 19. Shilpa's journey in Bigg Boss 18 came with its share of ups and downs.

During her stint in the house, she formed a close bond with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra. She also has a strong support system in Chum Durang. Now, only six contestants remain in the Bigg Boss house: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal. Bigg Boss Season 16 premiered on October 6, 2024 on Colors TV. The grand finale will air on January 19.