Bigg Boss 18 family week: Vivian Dsena tears up seeing wife Nouran; Chahat Panday's mother confronts Avinash Mishra

Vivian Dsena hugs wife Nouran

In one of the promos, Vivian's wife Nouran was seen entering the house, as everyone was told to freeze by Bigg Boss. The actor was lying on the bed when Nouran sat beside him and told him how proud everyone is of him. Vivian grew teary-eyed, and requested Bigg Boss to release him so that he could talk to her. Bigg Boss said release, and Vivian instantly got up to give Nouran a big hug.

Chahat Panday's mother lashes out at Avinash Mishra

In another promo, Chahat Pandey's mother Bhawna Pandey was seen confronting Avinash Mishra for his derogatory comments about her. Avinash and Chahat have often been at loggerheads in the house, and he also called her ‘gawaar’ in one of the previous episodes.

Chahat's mother sits in front of the table and tells Avinash in Hindi, “Chahat is not a girl of such character as you said. When I used to ask Chahat why she doesn't get along with Avinash, she used to say that he is a womanizer. Our family will never forgive you.”

The remaining top 10 contestants are left are Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.