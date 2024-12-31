Menu Explore
Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan says she wanted to file FIR against Karan Veer Mehra for pushing her

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 31, 2024 09:22 PM IST

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan was eliminated from the reality show on Sunday. She expressed her disappointment after no action was taken on Karan Veer Mehra.

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan was the latest contestant to get evicted out of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She had gone loggerheads with Karan Veer Mehra inside the house, and a physical altercation between them grabbed attention a few days ago. In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Sara said that she wanted to file an FIR against him. (Also read: Bigg Boss 18: Did Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra kiss in the bathroom? Housemates hilariously tease them)

Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan spoke about Karan Veer Mehra pushing her.
What Sara said

Speaking about Karan, Sara said, “The thought came to my mind to file a legal FIR against him. I won't deny it. However, at the end of the day, as a 'mind coach', somebody who has a sane mind will think about it. This is a game, and let's take this as a game, and what happens in Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss. But honestly, from the audience, I need justice more than from the legal authorities. I leave that to the audience, on whom they will push further in this game. This I leave to the audience.”

‘It was very unfortunate that no action was taken’

He went on to add, “I was physically hurt. I was taken to the medical room, and my bruises were seen. It was very unfortunate that no action was taken. Maybe because the clip was not out by then and I got fewer votes. I don't know; I can't think of any reason… if Salman sir has not taken any action, then there will be a valid reason behind it. So I will not question that.”

The remaining top 10 contestants are left are Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.

