Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan says she wanted to file FIR against Karan Veer Mehra for pushing her

What Sara said

Speaking about Karan, Sara said, “The thought came to my mind to file a legal FIR against him. I won't deny it. However, at the end of the day, as a 'mind coach', somebody who has a sane mind will think about it. This is a game, and let's take this as a game, and what happens in Bigg Boss stays in Bigg Boss. But honestly, from the audience, I need justice more than from the legal authorities. I leave that to the audience, on whom they will push further in this game. This I leave to the audience.”

‘It was very unfortunate that no action was taken’

He went on to add, “I was physically hurt. I was taken to the medical room, and my bruises were seen. It was very unfortunate that no action was taken. Maybe because the clip was not out by then and I got fewer votes. I don't know; I can't think of any reason… if Salman sir has not taken any action, then there will be a valid reason behind it. So I will not question that.”

The remaining top 10 contestants are left are Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash Mishra, Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Chahat Pandey.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colors TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.