Bigg Boss 18: Did Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra kiss in the bathroom? Housemates hilariously tease them

Kiss and tell

In the latest episode of the show, which aired on December 30, the housemates celebrated Karan Veer's birthday and in a sweet gesture, Chum gave him a ‘special gift’ in the bathroom.

However, things took a romantic turn when a playful bathroom cleaning moment reportedly turned into birthday kiss banter, sparking rumours of a possible romance between the two.

It all started when Karan Veer and Chum teamed up to clean the bathroom. When the door was closed, Chum was heard quipping, “Why have the makers switched off the exhaust fan?" to which Karan Veer replied, “Pata nahi (I don’t know)."

After coming out, Chum shared the incident with housemates Shilpa Shirodkar and Shrutika Arjun in the bedroom area.

Looking back at the experience, Chum said, “Abhi Karan aur hum, dono bathroom saaf kar raha tha toh exhaust off ho gaya. Irritating hai na? Bathroom saaf karne ghusa hai na. Hum log kya baat karega andar? (Karan and I were cleaning the bathroom, and the exhaust shut off. It’s irritating, isn’t it? We just went in to clean; what would we talk about inside?)."

Shilpa and Shrutika tease Chum

That made Shilpa and Shrutika tease Chum. Shrutika asked if they had gone inside together. Chum confirmed, following which Shrutika joked, “Aaj uska birthday hai toh inhone exhaust fan band kar diya. Abhi tu samajh rahi hai kyun (laughs). Tune kuch birthday pappi diya? (It’s his birthday, so they turned off the fan. Do you now understand why (laughs)? Did you give him a birthday kiss?)."

At this point, Chum playfully admitted, “Haa, yahan pe diya. Wahan pe bhi diya (Yes, I gave him here and there, too)."

Shilpa asked, “Bathroom mein dene ki kya zaroorat hai? (Why give him a kiss in the bathroom?)."

In the end, Shrutika said “Woh wala pappi? (That type of kiss?)" And Chum quickly denied it. However, Shrutika jokingly praised the makers for turning off the exhaust fan.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18’s grand finale will be held on January 19, 2025.