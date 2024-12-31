Chum Darang is the strongest female contestant of Bigg Boss 18, deserves to be in Top 5. Here's why

This season of Bigg Boss began with host Salman Khan predicting Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik as the top two contenders. However, Alice was evicted early in the game, and Vivian has been struggling to make his mark. While every contestant has their share of fans and critics, one contestant who has consistently won hearts is Chum Darang. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan schools Eisha for using Avinash Mishra; says 'Agar voh bhi aapke tarah game khelne laga...') Chum Darang is the strongest female contestant in Bigg Boss 18.(Instagram)

Recently, Avinash Mishra questioned whether Chum deserved to be crowned the "Time God" after Shrutika Arjun declared her the winner of the task. The answer is a resounding yes. From the first week, Chum has proven herself to be an all-rounder, excelling in tasks, forming genuine relationships, and captivating the audience with her authenticity.

Here's how Chum Darang is the strongest female contestant among Sara Arfeen Khan, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, Chahat Pandey and Kashish Kapoor:

Chum Darang acing all the tasks

Chum Darang has consistently given her all in every task, avoiding excuses and delivering exceptional performances. Unlike Eisha Singh and Chahat Pandey, who are often seen complaining during tasks, Chum stands out with her determination.

In a recent task designed by Bigg Boss, contestants had to run with photos of the nominated housemates and hand them to Avinash Mishra, the Time God. While others, including Eisha Singh and Kashish Kapoor, made excuses about injuries, Chum impressed everyone with her speed, ultimately saving her friend Karan Veer Mehra from nominations.

Whether it’s the painting task or ration challenges, Chum has consistently emerged as a strong and reliable performer.

Building Strong Relationships

From day one, Chum has maintained a close bond with Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Shrutika Arjun. Her loyalty and support for her friends are evident to both housemates and the audience. She has consistently taken a stand for them, such as when she defended Digvijay after Shrutika ranked him low during a task or when she silenced Avinash Mishra for targeting Karan Veer Mehra.

Even rivals like Avinash and Eisha Singh have acknowledged the strength of her relationships, with audiences calling her a true example of friendship.

Clarity and Strong Opinions

Chum's clear and decisive approach has been evident since the first week. When Shehzada Dhami made an inappropriate comment about her identity, she responded with grace and strength, earning praise from housemates and viewers alike. Salman Khan also commended her for addressing important issues during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

An Entertaining Personality

Chum’s wit, humour, and unique interactions with housemates have added much-needed entertainment to the show. Her playful use of tapori slang, her humorous conversations with Shilpa Shirodkar, and her lighthearted attempts to scare Karan Veer Mehra have endeared her to the audience. Even Salman Khan has lauded her ability to entertain without resorting to unnecessary drama.

Without a massive fan base at the start, Chum has proven herself to be the season's underdog. Her consistent performances, genuine personality, and lack of unnecessary conflicts have placed her as a strong contender for the top five. If the show remains unbiased and focuses on merit, Chum Darang is poised to secure her spot among the top contestants of Bigg Boss 18.