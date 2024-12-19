Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly on threatening fans of Karanveer Mehra: 'The narrative has been twisted'

According to her, she was merely trying to defend her husband, who she feels is being unfairly targeted. She shared that her intentions have been misinterpreted.

What happened?

Recently, one social media user accused Nouran of threatening her after she called out Vivian for his gameplay in the house. In a review video, the critic called Vivian a “dogla” (hypocrite) and praised contestant Karanveer.

Taking note of this, Nouran shared the information with his fans, which led to a heated debate among the fans of both the actors. Karanveer’s fans accused her of threatening them, with several users leaking her chat online.

Nouran clarifies

Nouran issued a statement to share her side of the story. “I am aware of the leaked chat from the fandom group, and while it exists, it has been completely taken out of context. The focus was only on a single line, ignoring the entire conversation. What I actually pointed out was how a journalist/reviewer has consistently shown bias against Vivian and his group while favouring another contestant. This bias was evident in how negativity was highlighted disproportionately, with minimal acknowledgement of any goodness,” she said in a statement.

Nouran added, “Upon checking, I noticed the reviewer openly supported a particular contestant on Twitter. While that’s her personal choice, as a reviewer and journalist, she is expected to maintain neutrality and fairness in her work. Unfortunately, her personal preferences seem to influence her reviews and opinions entirely. As someone who has worked as a journalist and PR professional, I believe in separating personal feelings from professional responsibilities. My likes or dislikes never interfere with my work, nor do they compromise my fairness”.

Nouran said that she was trying to explain the entire scenario to the fans. “The fans, who were already aware of her bias, agreed and took it upon themselves to show her the mirror—highlighting how her favoritism reflects in her reviews and opinions,” she said, adding, “Unfortunately, the narrative has now been twisted to suggest this was bullying or threatening. Let me clarify: “showing someone the mirror” means making them aware of their actions and behaviour. It is not bullying or threatening in any dictionary. Defending a favourite against a false narrative is not harassment; it’s simply standing up for what’s right. I would genuinely like to know which dictionary equates showing someone the truth to bullying or threatening”.

About Vivian Dsena's journey in BB

Vivian Dsena has changed his game in Bigg Boss 18 after getting a reality check from his wife and host Salman Khan. He has distanced himself from Shilpa Shirodkar and is focusing on his game now.