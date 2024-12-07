Farah Khan says Karan Veer Mehra is getting targeted on Bigg Boss 18 ‘just like’ Sidharth Shukla, slams Eisha Singh

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan will step into the shoes of actor Salman Khan as host for the reality show Bigg Boss 18. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, ColorsTV shared a bunch of videos from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Farah Khan schooled a bunch of contestants. (Also Read | Bigg Boss 18: Shalini Passi talks about going to the reality show with ‘friend’ Mac tonight) Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan spoke with Karan Veer Mehra about Sidharth Shukla.

Farah schools Bigg Boss 18 contestants

In a clip, Farah said to the contestants, "Bigg Boss 18 is the Karan Veer Mehra show. Aap sirf Karan ki baatein, Karan ke mudde, Karan ki b****ing. Selective anger...Kiska bhi jhagda ho woh bolta hai Karan (You guys only talk about Karan, his problems, his b****ing...whoever fights, Karan is always dragged in it)."

Farah is reminded of Sidharth Shukla

Next, talking to Karan, Farah said, "Last I saw one contestant get targeted just like this, that was Sidharth Shukla." At this, Karan smiled. The video was shared with the caption, "Farah Khan ne gharwaalon ko dikhaaya aaina, dekhiye apni safaai ke liye kya hai unka kehena (Farah Khan told contestants the truth, watch what they said as a clarification)."

Farah says Eisha is obsessed with Karan Veer

In another video, Farah told Eisha Singh that her "obsessiveness, very strangely," is with Karan Veer. She added that whatever Karan does, Eisha always talks about him. Eisha said she doesn't like Karan. Following this, Farah asked why she gives him importance.

Farah warns Eisha

Farah then told Eisha, "Obsession thoda kam karo. Doosre mudde bhi hai ghar mein (Tone down your obsession. There are other problems in the house)." The caption read, “Farah Khan ne Eisha se pooche kuch teekhe sawaal, kya woh unhe convincing jawaab de paayegi (Farah Khan asked Eisha some tough questions, will she be able to give convincing answers)?”

About Bigg Boss18

Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. The current lineup of contestants on the show includes Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shutika Arjun, and Digvijay Singh Rathee.

Edin Rose, Sara Arfeen Khan, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, Yamini Malhotra, and Kashish Kapoor are also contestants in the show. Now, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Shalini Passi has made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 18.