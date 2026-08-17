Amitabh Bachchan says he watches late-night matches with headphones to avoid disturbing Jaya Bachchan

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 18. The veteran actor often interacts with the contestants and shares stories about his life and career. In the latest episode, Amitabh shared a candid story about the lengths he and son Abhishek Bachchan go to while watching late-night sports. Jaya Bachchan with Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What Amitabh said In the episode, Amitabh said that he and Abhishek take a very keen interest in sports. When the contestant asked if wife Jaya Bachchan objects to watching matches at home, like his own wife does, Big B laughed and confirmed it. He then revealed his trick to ensure Jaya is not disturbed because of the late-night matches. “Bilkul aisa hi hota hain, Sir. Toh humne thodisi akalmandi ki, ek alag TV humne lagwaliya apne, aur unko boldete hain, aap jaiye bahut der hogai hain, aap jaake sojaiye, toh woh jaake sojate hain, aur humlog idhar dekhte hain raat bhar (It is exactly like that, Sir. So we used a bit of cleverness. We installed a separate TV for ourselves. We tell her, ‘You go, it’s getting very late, please go to sleep.’ So she goes off to sleep, and we watch here all night)," he said.

‘Volume kam rakhtein hain’ He went on to add, “Aur kyunki awaaz joh hain wo neeche na jaaye, taaki unko disturbance na ho, kabhi-kabhi headphones lagakey sunte hain, dekhte hain ya phir volume kam rakhtein hain (And because we don't want the sound to travel downstairs and disturb them, sometimes we watch with headphones or keep the volume low).

The actor added that keeping silence becomes really difficult when their favourite team wins. “Kyuki bhaisahab aisa hota haina, jab humlog koi sports dekhte hai, toh agar humari team jeet jaati hai toh… YEAHHHHHH… aise karkey chillate hain, toh yeh awaaz sunkar ke unlog uth jaatein hain ki kya hua, kuch gadbad hogaya kya.. hume khetein hain ki humara goal hogaya hai, ya humne chakka mara hai (Because when we watch sports and our team wins, we go, ‘YEAHHHHHH!’ So hearing that noise, they wake up thinking something has gone wrong. We have to explain that our team scored a goal or that we hit a six),” he added.

About the Bachchan family Amitabh and Jaya got married on June 3, 1973. They are parents to two children--Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta married businessman Nikhil Nanda. They are parents to Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda. Abhishek tied the knot with actor Aishwarya Rai. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

Jaya and Amitabh worked together in many films such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Silsila.