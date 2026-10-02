‘We don’t have to tolerate anything wrong’: Shabana Azmi joins Cockroach Janta Party's Mumbai protest demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi joined the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) Jail Bharo protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday. Addressing the gathering, she spoke about the right to vote and backed the organisation's demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi during a protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation, at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI10_02_2026_000459B) (PTI) The actor, who had earlier taken part in a students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, told the crowd that people should protest through democratic means if their names are removed from electoral rolls. The Mumbai gathering also saw several familiar names from the film and music industry, including Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj. ‘Voting is our right’ Speaking to the reporters before reaching the stage on Friday evening, Shabana said, “Voting is our right. If anyone tries to take away our right to vote, we will do what is necessary through democratic means.”

Deep Dive What were the objectives of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest at Shivaji Park? Why is there controversy surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls? How did Shabana Azmi and other celebrities contribute to the protest's visibility?

She later addressed those gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai and said, “A very, very warm greeting to all of you. Since I am from Mumbai, seeing all of you present here in such large numbers brings me immense happiness.”

“Our vote is our right, it is our voice, we have been hearing this since childhood. But when our right is snatched away from us, when our names are removed from the electoral rolls, what will we do? We will protest. This is our right. Today, look around and see how far your eyes can reach, this is the victory of democracy. Because we have recognised our own strength, and we have realised that we do not have to tolerate anything wrong, because this is our country, our Constitution has given us this right. So, many congratulations to all of you,” she added. The CJP has been protesting against the SIR exercise and has called for Gyanesh Kumar to step down as Chief Election Commissioner.

Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Dadlani attend Shabana was not the only member of the film industry at the gathering. Vishal Dadlani, filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj were also present. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was seen at the protest as well, where he met CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke. A video shared by Dipke shows him embracing Shah. During their interaction, Shah told him, “I want to thank you,” to which Dipke responded, “Sir, I am a huge fan. I had no idea that you were here.” He then said, “I knew you were here. I am a huge fan of yours. Whatever you are doing, please continue doing that.” Actor Prakash Raj also voiced his support through a video message. He said, “Happy Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. But as we celebrate, we should not forget there are certain goons who are celebrating Godse who killed our Mahatma. And these are these same goons who are trying to kill our citizenship, our democracy through SIR. But the youth of this country, the civil society, the cockroaches will not let this happen.”

Javed Akhtar backs the protest Shabana's husband, lyricist Javed Akhtar, also reacted to the criticism surrounding the protest at Shivaji Park. Responding to concerns about noise pollution, he wrote on X, “I am so happy that some residences of Shivaji Park are getting sensitive about the noise pollution and asking the authorities to cancel the protest of CJP today at Shivaji Park. I am hundred percent sure that they will raise the same objection with the same intensity if not more when ever there is any jalsa of any political party of Maharashtra is planned at Shivaji Park.”

What happened at the ‘Jail Bharo’ protest? The CJP held its “Season 2” protest at Shivaji Park on Friday and described it as a Jail Bharo Andolan. Abhijeet had challenged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to send protesters to jail as part of the agitation. The protest went ahead despite Mumbai Police denying permission for the gathering. Police estimated that around 4,000 people were present by 5 pm. Heavy police deployment was seen around Shivaji Park, with barricades placed at several entry points. Protesters carried the national flag and held placards with messages including "Gyanu, Tujha Democracy Var Bharosa Nay Kay?", "Gyanesh BRO, JUST RESIGN" and "Gaddaar Gyaanu Must Go". The CJP has also made it clear that it will not be joining the Opposition's October 6 protest against the Election Commission, saying its movement is independent. Protests by social activists and student groups have also been planned in Delhi.