Bigg Boss 18: Shalini Passi talks about going to the reality show with ‘friend’ Mac tonight

Art connoisseur and reality TV star Shalini Passi will be a guest on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, which will air at 10 pm tonight. In a promo posted by JioCinema, she spoke about entering the reality TV show as a guest with her 'friend' Mac. Here's what she said. Shalini Passi will be a guest on the next episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Shalini Passi on entering Bigg Boss 18

Dressed in a red sequinned dress, Shalini held up a clutch in the shape of a parrot, saying, “My friend Mac and I are very excited to go into the Bigg Boss house.” She also got vulnerable about how she had a ‘phobia’ of the camera till recently, “It’s a new experience for me to be in front of the camera. Before 2018, I had a massive phobia of the camera. I would be scared, run away, and rarely click pictures. To fall in love with the camera is a new experience for me.”

Shalini said that her friends would always joke with her about disciplining the contestants in the Bigg Boss house, so that’s exactly what she plans on doing. “My friends would joke with me that I should be the leader of Bigg Boss. You’ll give them good training and discipline them. If I feel like something is wrong, I will definitely point it out. Because I feel like it’ll help them in the long run. I pick up on good, positive vibes of people. Also, if someone’s sad or angry, I’m drawn to heal them,” she said, adding, “We’ll do some activities and have fun in the house.”

Shalini’s reality TV stint

Shalini was a breakout star when she was featured on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives in the latest season. She joined the show with Riddhima Kapoor and Kalyani Saha Chawla from Delhi with Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Kiran Sajdeh returning from Mumbai.