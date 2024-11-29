Shalini Passi reveals she donated entire Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fee to Bihar village

Shalini Passi might be making waves after her screen debut in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives for her viral moments and fascinating lifestyle. But from her confession in an interview with Aaj Tak, one can sense that she also has a benevolent heart. (Also Read – Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi on being a viral sensation: ‘If Orry is a liver, I am a learner’) Shalini Passi reveals she donated her Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fee to charity

"This is a question that I've been asking everybody: Why am a I born here? What is my purpose? As a human being, you do your best. My entire acting fee actually goes to a village through UNICEF in Bihar. Everything that I do, all my earnings go to charity. I work diligently with them," Shalini said.

"Beyond that also, I've been trying to create a show about women's voices, and another one representing Indian culture. However, I have often received feedback that there's not enough audience to watch these shows. I am ready to show India its culture, the power of women, but the audiences have to be ready. It's just not about my time, it's about production and the cost as well," she added.

Shalini is an art collector and aficionado based in South Delhi. Married to Sanjay Passi, Chairman of the Pasco Group, they have a son named Robin. She's also a fitness enthusiast and philanthropist. She started The Shalini Passi Art Foundation and MASH India, which promote emerging artists in India. She's also been a BFF of Gauri Khan, interior designer, film producer, and Shah Rukh Khan's wife, from the latter's Delhi days before marriage.

Shalini made her screen debut as one of the Delhi wives in season 3 of Netflix India reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, alongside Kalyani Saha and Riddhima Kapoor. The Bollywood wives – Neelam, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh – also returned to season 3, and were pitted against the Delhi wives in the show. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, season 3 of the show premiered last month. Shalini emerged as arguably the favourite of the season subsequently.