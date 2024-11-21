Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi on being a viral sensation: ‘If Orry is a liver, I am a learner’

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shalini gets candid about life after Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, her plans to come back to the world in another season, being the viral sensation and why she is against going under the knife.

On the fab life after the show

The art aficionado, who hails from Delhi, is enjoying the ride to fame.

"I'm absolutely overwhelmed and really humbled by the response. I had expected some fame with the series as it's a very popular series and it's on Netflix which is such a huge platform. Bu what I had not anticipated was the love. The love that is pouring over the internet,” she tells us, adding, “People are calling me the pop-culture icon, the national sweetheart... The love is coming from everybody. It's little girls, grandmothers, women, men, everybody is just reaching out, and they're saying such affectionate things, which is heartwarming for me”.

Born in 1976 in Delhi, she married businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s. They have a son, Robin, together. When it comes to her family’s reaction to the show, Shalini shares, “My husband hasn't seen the series yet, and my son watched it with his friends as I was in Mumbai. And he loved it, his friends loved it, and my son was very happy with the outcome and the love that has been showered on me.”

The entire proceeds from Shalini’s television debut in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives were donated to UNICEF India to further their joint mission of enhancing childcare missions in Purnea, Bihar.

On takeaway from the show

The hit show's latest season, retitled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, stirred things up by adding a dash of Delhi’s lifestyle. The original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh were joined by newcomers Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister). The result was an action-packed ride full of drama and conflicts.

That being said, Shalini only packed good memories and walked away from the show. “My takeaway from the show is that seven girls are always fun. There's always going to be lots of drama. There will be lots of humor, fun, and I loved being with the girls. Each one of them is very special to me, and has a special place in my heart, in my life, in my prayers,” she shares.

And she stays in “touch with most of them, and we also meet together sometimes”. Ask her if she is willing to appear again for the fourth season of the show, and she is quick to note, “Let's see how things go. Let's see how things plan out. If the viewers want me there and the makers want me there, I will be there”.

On being a viral sensation

Shalini’s multifaceted personality fascinated audiences in the show, from her ‘20,000 staff members’ to her creative spirit, who enjoys singing, dancing, and painting. She emerged as the show's breakout star.

Talking about coming to terms with being a viral sensation, Shalini says, “I don't know, like, how do you come to terms with something so huge? And honestly, I didn't anticipate it. I'm just enjoying being; I'm just enjoying the love that I'm receiving. It has just made me want to do more good things and be a better person”.

When asked if she can overshadow Orry as a viral sensation, Shalini responds, “Well, I think it starts with small things and making conscious efforts. And then over time, you know, you have to inculcate those things little by little and you have to live by them. Whether it's doing meditation or doing things that make you happy. Because only if you are happy you are able to give back to society only if you feel loved then you're only able to give love if you don't feel love for yourself if you don't have self-love you cannot give unconditionally also following your passions being happy with what you have been content with what you have been wanting more having goals — so there's a whole lot of dimension to it, lots of reading, lots of travel, lots of understanding different cultures helps me understand things better every day and every day I learn new things like I said if Orry is a liver I'm a learner,” she mentions.

On being against going under the knife

Shalini Passi has been making waves not just with her glamorous persona, but also with her refreshing beauty mantra. One of her most notable quotes that caught everyone's attention is, "I don't hold grudges against other people because it affects my skin". Opening up about her beauty mantra, Shalini reveals, “My beauty skin mantra is that you are what you eat”.

“I think having a very tight regime is so important. I think people who do go for drastic things, I mean, these getting cosmetic changes do come out of some sort of insecurity. Always look for other options like exercise. I mean, exercising can make you a really fit body. And I'm totally against superficial, another knife kind of a situation,” she shares.

On future projects

Shalini Passi's presence in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has sparked immense curiosity, leaving everyone wondering when she will be back on the screen again. The answer? Super soon!

“I have been receiving a lot of shows... There's been a lot of interest for talk shows and as well as other things, but we are just in talks with all that and let's see what comes out of it. And will be definitely willing to take up offers for acting though I'm not an actress if the roles that the producers feel suit me would be happy to do that,” she ends.