Shalini Passi drinks her food? Are liquid diets the next health craze?

Shalini Passi's health routines and skincare regime gained popularity after she starred in the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She openly shared that gossiping about other people largely affects her skin, demonstrating her health-consciousness in a way that benefits her skin. Are liquid diets the next big thing in health?

Shalini has stated that herbal juices and liquids are a huge part of her diet and that she does not like to consume processed foods. “I do not eat anything that comes in a bottle or a box,” she said on the show. Is consuming a liquid diet beneficial or just another health craze influenced by social media? We spoke to experts to break down the myths and facts behind this frenzy.

What is a liquid diet and is it beneficial?

Liquid diets include replacing solid foods with liquids, such as juices, smoothies, and protein shakes, or turning solid food into soups or other liquid forms. The topic of weight loss often surrounds this kind of diet and is generally easier for the body to break down, which can be helpful for those with digestive issues. “Drinking food can aid in nutrient absorption in some cases, particularly because blending can break down cell walls in fruits and vegetables, making certain nutrients more bioavailable. For example, carotenoids in carrots and other vegetables may be easier for the body to absorb when they are blended,” shares Dr Vibhu Kawatra, Senior consultant physician at Rainbow Hospital.

Positive implications of this diet

Liquid meals can save time on preparation and eating, making them suitable for busy lifestyles. They can also help control portion sizes and caloric intake, making them useful for weight loss. It is better to mix up a healthy drinkable meal than grab fast food when you are on the road and need a quick snack. Dr Sunita Nagpal, gynaecologist and general practitioner at Salubritas Medcentre suggests, “After consuming blended food, the metabolism is faster than normal as a lot of fluid has been consumed. This boosts energy, increases digestion speed and enhances attentiveness.” Protein shakes without sugar, vegetable smoothies or soups are some examples of nutritious and healthy drinks.

Health risks associated with liquid diet

While nutrients like proteins can be consumed via liquids, the body also requires fatty acids found in whole foods and fibre which can be difficult to consume in liquid form. Liquid meals may not be as filling as solid foods, which can lead to increased hunger and potential overeating later. Though preparing these liquid meals saves time, it is difficult to maintain in the long term, which can lead to yo-yo dieting.

Who should try it and who should avoid it?

Some people may choose liquid diets temporarily for detox purposes, although the effectiveness of such cleanses is debated. “A full liquid diet is a temporary diet recommended for people who have trouble swallowing or chewing, have mouth or throat sores, jaw injuries and digestion problems,” shares Dr Diksha Dayal, Head of Department and Senior Dietician, Department of Nutrition and Health at SHALBY Sanar International Hospitals, adding, “It is also recommended for those recovering from certain surgeries such as gastrointestinal, maxillofacial or bariatric surgery.”

Individuals who require a balanced diet (like children, pregnant women, or athletes) should generally avoid liquid diets unless supervised by a healthcare provider. Those with chronic conditions (like diabetes or kidney disease) should consult a healthcare professional before considering a liquid diet, as it may not provide the necessary nutrients.