Shalini Passi reveals how husband Sanjay Passi's family gatecrashed a wedding to meet her: ‘We found the perfect girl’

Shalini Passi is the talk of the town, courtesy her flamboyant and fiesty turn in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. In a new interview with Brut India, Shalini opened up about her love story and shared how she married businessman Sanjay Passi. (Also read: What makes Shalini Passi so watchable in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is her anti-reality TV appeal) Shalini Passi got married to Sanjay Passi, and they also have a son, Robin Passi.

How Shalini got married

In the interview, when Shalini was asked about the story of her marriage, she said, “I was at my friend's sister's wedding when these couple of girls approached me saying, ‘Are you married?’ ‘Are your parents coming to the mehendi ceremony?’ I said, ‘No, my parents will come in the evening.’ So they went back and told their mom that we found the perfect girl for Sanjay bhaiya. Then in the evening my husband's family came to meet us. It was an arranged marriage but… my husband is my universe.”

When Shalini met Sanjay

When asked when she first met Sanjay, she said, “They came to the wedding. They gatecrashed my friend's wedding to come and see me. I had told them that I wanted someone who does not drink, smoke, or gamble because I don't do the same. I want somebody who is on the same wavelength. It was really wonderful to be with Sanjay, to meet him and his family. They are just amazing people.”

Shalini Passi is one of the three new entrants on season 3 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, along with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Ranbir Kapoor's sister), and Kalyani Saha. The original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh also returned.

Shalini Passi is a design collector, art patron, and fashion figure based in Delhi. Her husband Sanjay Passi is the chairman of Pasco Group, which has been described as 'a leading name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India'.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix on October 18.