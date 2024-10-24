Meet Shalini Passi, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives' new star, Gauri Khan's BFF, married to India's highest tax-payer

Season three of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has been making waves since it landed on Netflix last week. The reality series, which has been titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives this season, introduces three new cast members: Delhi-based socialites Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Of them, Shalini has already become a fan favourite. (Also read: Meet Bharat Sahni, husband of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Riddhima Kapoor, Ranbir's brother-in-law owns $30M firm) Shalini Passi is married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Passi

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini Passi is a design collector, art patron, and fashion figure based in Delhi. Born in 1976 in Delhi, she married businessman Sanjay Passi in the late-90s. They live in a palatial 20,000-sq-ft house in Delhi's Golf Links with 14 rooms. A fitness enthusiast, Shalini was a state-level gymnast growing up but shifted to running in her 40s. The couple has a son - Robin, who lives with them.

As a philanthropist, Shalini has been one of the prominent faces of the national capital's social circles for over two decades. She has been a member of the Khoj Advisory Board for over a decade and also serves as patron of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an international art exhibition held in Kochi. Since 2010, she has been involved in educating underprivileged children in Delhi. For this, she organises workshops that provide opportunities for children to learn about arts and crafts.

In 2018, Shalini started her foundation, The Shalini Passi Art Foundation, and MASH India, which promotes emerging artists in India. Shalini has been a close friend of Gauri Khan, the wife of Shah Rukh Khan since the former's Delhi days. The two are still known to be very close friends. Up until her appearance on Fabulous Lives, Shalini had kept her private life away from the public eye.

When Sanjay Passi was India's highest tax-payer

Sanjay Passi, Shalini's husband, is the chairman of Pasco Group, which has been described as 'a leading name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India'. While Sanjay's net worth isn't known, the Pasco Group has a turnover of ₹2690 crore according to the Economic Times. In 2021, Sanjay was in the news for donating ₹10 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. In 1999, Sanjay was recognized with the Aaykar Ratna Award for being the country’s highest taxpayer.

All about titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, which premiered on Netflix on October 18, sees the return of the original cast members—Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Panday, and Neelam. This season has a Delhi vs Mumbai flavour with the arrival of the three Delhi divas. The show has received mixed reviews but once again generated quite a lot of buzz online. Shalini, in particular, has been praised for being 'straightforward' and 'real' on Twitter.