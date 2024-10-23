Here's what Shalini Passi looked like before Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives; netizens say ‘she hasn’t aged’

Shalini Passi, the name everyone is buzzing about, was recently spotted in a stunning hot red two-piece sharara set at Manish Malhotra’s much anticipated Diwali bash. Known for her fearless fashion choices, the Delhi princess never fails to make a statement. However, as older images of the reality star and philanthropist resurface, they remind us that even the most glamorous divas have humble beginnings. Shalini Passi in her 20s

In these images that range from her school days to the early days of her marriage to Sanjay Passi, netizens are in awe of how “undeniably gorgeous” she was, and wonder how her eccentric dressing style first emerged. It's fascinating to think about the evolution of her style over time since in these pictures she appears to be rather normally dressed, which contrasts with the bold fashion statements we have started to associate with her.

Shalini Passi in school

(left to right) Shalini with husband Sanjay Passi, Shalini with son Robin

Shalini Passi with her family

Shalini Passi with extended family

Many netizens also expressed their disbelief at the fact that she’s a mother to a 27-year-old! In fact, her relationship with her son Robin is so cherished that according to the Nod, she shaved her head off and insisted on only wearing black or white, right after he left for university in 2013. While her self-imposed asceticism did not last very long, her bond with her son remains classically strong.

Shalini Passi with son Robin

Many netizens also found themselves skipping through other segments, pausing only when Shalini was on screen. “Our society is more happening. If not for Shalini, the show would be so bland. She at least has a character and was not pretending to project something she is not. The OG wives gave almost no content this season,” said a fan. Sorry, Bollywood wives, but Shalini truly is an enigma! “She could’ve been an actor, she was literally my favourite part of this season, she’s the one with real money and yet so humble and grounded, she’s also the realest and her marriage seems to be working out the best of all of them,” said another.

A young Shalini Passi

Shalini with her hubby

“I don’t really know why people would be interested in my life because I’m not really interested in anyone else’s life. I did want to do a travel and art show, to give a platform to artists and art, but no one was interested in that. So, when Karan Johar made this offer at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, I thought, why not. Maybe it will open up more opportunities,” she said in her interview with Nod. While her impact has been rather large and unexpected, fans can't wait to see more of her!