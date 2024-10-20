Who is Sanjay Passi? Delhi businessman and husband of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi

Sanjay Passi is among India's most dynamic leaders. He is the Chairman of Pasco Group. His wife, Shalini Passi, an art collector, debuted on season 3 of Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives, a show produced by Karan Johar. The image shows Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives participant Shalini Passi and her husband, entrepreneur Sanjay Passi. (File Photo, Instagram/@shalini.passi)

Educational background

The entrepreneur has completed his graduation with B.Com. (Honors) from Hansraj College. The educational institution is affiliated to the Delhi University. Soon after graduation, he took over the reins of his father’s Tata Motors dealership in Chandigarh in 1989.

A glimpse at his career

“He is said to have been born as a leader and his leadership qualities inspire trust in his employees and motivate them to take charge. Ever since he has been making waves in the automobile industry,” reads a profile about Sanjay Passi shared on the company’s official website.

Over the years, he has expanded his father’s business into passenger and commercial vehicle domains.

Net worth

Sanjay Passi's net worth is not publicly disclosed. However, according to reports, his company had a turnover of ₹2,690 crore for FY 2021-22.

Personal life

He is married to Shalini Passi, and they have a son, Robin. A private person, he last made headlines in 2021 when he and his family donated to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He extended the donation after offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple.

About Pasco Group

The company was established in 1967 and describes itself as “North India’s leader in the Automobile Industry.” According to the company website, the group is the authorised dealer of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle and Maruti Suzuki Passenger Vehicle Dealer. It is also among the official dealers of JCB.

The company website profile of Sanjay Passi describes him as a “god-fearing philanthropist” who is “humble in nature.” It also expresses that he is “committed to customer satisfaction.”

Stars of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. (Instagram/@shalini.passi)

About Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

The famous Netflix show revolves around the luxurious and dramatic lives of women from elite circles. The third season is airing now, and it features Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday and Seema Sajdeh, with the addition of three new faces, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Earlier known as Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Wives, the show was retitled for this season as Fabulous Wives vs. Bollywood Wives.