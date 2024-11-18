Orry asks Karan Johar who's his favourite from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Here's who he picked

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani aka Orry always has a trick up his sleeve. He caught filmmaker Karan Johar at a party and asked him on camera to pick his favourite participant from Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, a reality show he produces under his digital production wing, Dharmatic Entertainment. (Also Read – Karan Johar says he was ‘traumatized’ by Dharma Productions acquisition meetings: ‘Reality is staring at you’) Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh with Karan Johar.

Orry puts Karan on the spot

In a video doing the rounds on Instagram since Sunday evening, Orry is seen recording a selfie video at a party, cornering Karan Johar. “I've found Karan Johar in his natural habitat, and I'm going to ask a very controversial question. Out of all the Bollywood Wives, which life would you save, if you could only save one?” Orry then mispronounces the participants' names – Shaleeni Paasi (Shalini Passi), Maaheep Kapoor (Maheep Kapoor), or Bhavaana Pandey (Bhavana Pandey), Nilim Kothari (Neelam Kothari), or Sima (Seema Sajdeh).

Karan even corrects Orry on the names, but he says, “Arre, which one would you save?" Karan responds, “I'd say Aneesha Baig because she's the content creator of the show,” referring to the former journalist and Head of Non-Fiction at Dharmatic Entertainment. But when Orry objects that Aneesha isn't a Bollywood Wife, Karan takes a pause and then finally picks Shalini. Orry approves and says, “Shaleeni Passi for the win,” before hugging Karan. The video ends with Karan saying, “Oh my god, I'm going to get into a lot of trouble.” Maheep left a string of annoyed emojis in the comment section. Meanwhile, Shalini wrote, "(Laughing with tears emojis) Oh my god." Bhavana also left laughing with tears and red heart emojis.

Shalini getting all the attention

Last week, Karan put Maheep on the spot in similar fashion, by asking her on camera if she's insecure that Shalini is getting all the attention this season. Maheep looked embrarrassed, refused to answer the question, and even showed Karan the finger. Shalini, meanwhile, reposted the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love these two (heart emoji).”

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives is streaming on Netflix India.