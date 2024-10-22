Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives: From Shalini Passi's rise as hot favourite to juicy secrets, 10 biggest takeaways

As the Mumbai and Delhi divas intersected, the show unveiled fresh facets of their lives, revealing surprising alliances, heated confrontations, and intimate moments. Here are the key takeaways from the third instalment of the captivating series, previously known as Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Shalini Passi steals the spotlight

Shalini Passi has indisputably stolen the spotlight with her captivating presence and impeccable style. Her multifaceted personality has fascinated audiences, flexing her ‘20,000 staff members’, and a creative soul who enjoys singing, dancing, and painting. Shalini's unbridled spirit has left viewers and co-stars alike in awe, exemplified by her bold decision to take an impromptu dip in the sea on a rainy day, fully dressed. Unapologetic and confident, Shalini's conviction shines through, making her an unforgettable presence on the show. Love her or hate her, Shalini Passi is undoubtedly the season's breakout star.

Ranbir Kapoor takes a dig at sis Riddhima

Ranbir Kapoor stole the show with his unexpected appearance on the web series, where he made a heartfelt gesture to support his sister, Riddhima Kapoor. In a delightful video cameo, Ranbir shared endearing insights into his special bond with Riddhima, showcasing their playful siblings dynamic. With his wit, he poked fun at Riddhima's decisions and even teased her about her "fake accent”. “We Kapoors are always getting into trouble for some reason or the other and you just had to add another reason for us to be in trouble. So thank you and kudos, beyond the politeness and softness, Riddhima is a fighter,” he said.

Seema Sajdeh has a new man in life

The third season marked a new chapter in Seema Sajdeh's life, post-divorce from Sohail Khan. Subtle hints throughout the season suggested she had found love again, and the finale confirmed speculation. In a revelation, Seema introduced her new beau, businessman Vikram Ahuja. Interestingly, Seema and Vikram have a past connection, having been engaged in the early 1990s before she eloped with Sohail Khan. Now, fate has brought Seema and Vikram full circle, rekindling their romance years later.

Chunky is overshadowed by Ananya’s stardom

Actor Chunky Panday, husband of Bhavana Panday, beamed with pride in the series, acknowledging that his daughter Ananya Panday has surpassed his own stardom. He shared with joy that people now refer to him as "Ananya's father”, considering it a badge of honour. Chunky also showcased his protective and caring side, revealing that he installed multiple cameras in Ananya's new home when she moved out of their Mumbai residence.

Maheep is trying to adjust to a new health struggle

Maheep Kapoor made a poignant revelation in the series, sharing her harrowing health journey. She disclosed that a severe bout of Covid-19 in December 2021 led to a shocking diagnosis: severe Type-1 diabetes in March 2022. Maheep recounted the alarming moment when her sugar levels skyrocketed to 700, following which she was admitted to an ICU. This terrifying health scare left an indelible mark on her kid’s life.

Neelam Kothari was asked to change her identity in first marriage

For the first time, Neelam Kothari revealed her vulnerable side when she talked about her divorce with her friend Ekta Kapoor. Neelam became emotional as she recounted the circumstances surrounding her first marriage, and her shock when her daughter found out about it through internet. “I was told to wear Indian clothes, give up non-veg, and alcohol. I was fine with everything. I was also asked to change my name, and I did that, too. A lot of people do that. But, changing my identity? That is something I was not okay with. I reached a point where I questioned myself, ‘How am I allowing this?’ There were several times when I used to be in a supermarket or out on lunch, and someone would come up to me and ask, ‘Are you Neelam the actress?’ And I had to say, ‘No, I am not Neelam'," shared Neelam on the show. She was married to a UK-based businessman Rishi Sethia.

Bhavana is in perimenopause stage with no interest in sex

Bhavana Panday broke taboos in the season, openly discussing her personal experience with perimenopause. She shared her symptoms, including hot flashes and decreased sex drive, sparking a refreshing conversation. This candid conversation normalised the often-stigmatised topic, offering a relatable perspective on women's health.

Riddhima Sahni has a bag full of fears

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made a remarkable OTT debut in the third season, sharing intimate aspects of her life. She candidly confessed that she inherited her late father, Rishi Kapoor's, spirited nature. She also showcased her vulnerable side, openly discussing her fear of water and struggles with seasickness. At one point, Bhavana shared that she never thought she would meet someone who would have more fears than her.

Orry has a phone stylist

Social media sensation Orry stole the show with his lively appearance on the series, engaging in a captivating conversation with Seema. His charismatic personality commanded attention, showcasing his unique blend of humour and style. During their chat, Orry proudly revealed two surprising luxuries: a dedicated phone stylist to curate his mobile aesthetic and a card-swiping machine conveniently attached to his phone. Orry's larger-than-life personality, and lavish lifestyle entertained and intrigued viewers.

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur has stage fright

Actor Saif Ali Khan was seen in an episode of the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. During a conversation, Saif shared insights into his son Taimur's perspective on acting, revealing he has stage fright. Saif said, “But my son, Taimur, he is seven, he said, ‘The idea of standing up in front of 50,000 people and saying something is just a nightmare’... He said, ‘I don’t. I absolutely don’t want to do it’.”