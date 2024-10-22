Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares how the Kapoor Khandan dealt with Rishi Kapoor's passing, saying ‘we never showed emotions'

The Kapoor family has always been a prominent name in Bollywood, and the passing of Rishi Kapoor in 2020 marked a significant loss for them. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni made her on-screen debut in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, where she reflected on this tumultuous chapter in her life. During an interview with Siddharth Kanan, she opened up about how she, Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor dealt with the grief of Rishi's passing in their own ways, usually without expressing their emotions out loud; “deep down” they still carry the pain in their hearts. Rishi Kapoor with his family

Riddhima said, “When my dad passed away we never showed emotions to each other. We used to go to separate rooms and cry like take it all out and then come and then just be normal or act normal, but it has got us really close.” But despite the silence, she also claimed that this dark phase made the family feel much closer to each other; they all started looking after each other more than before and have become more supportive of each other since Rishi’s passing.

Neetu, who initially struggled to return to work after her husband’s death, shared her apprehensions about facing public scrutiny and trolls on the show. However, Riddhima and Ranbir encouraged her to get back to her career, which ultimately brought her happiness. Neetu admitted, “After Papa (Rishi) went...I was not ready. You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show, I did ads. I used to shake before going.” Neetu also revealed that she took a break to focus on her mental well-being. “That's why I have taken a backseat this year. If I stayed home and didn't do anything, I'd go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn't good even until last year.” Riddhima supported her mother, expressing pride in her ability to return to work despite the challenges they all faced.

Reflecting on the ongoing grief, Riddhima stated, “I don't think we've healed (from Rishi’s death). We don't show it, and we are not vocal about it. But andar se (from the inside), we're still hurting.” While the family may not express their emotions openly, the pain of losing Rishi remains a part of their lives.

Rishi was diagnosed with leukaemia and spent significant time in New York for treatment, returning to India in 2019. His death in April 2020 left a profound impact on his family, shaping how they navigate their lives together in the aftermath of their loss.