New US visa rule? How social media vetting may expand to foreign journalists and workers

"The department is constantly reviewing and evaluating screening and vetting procedures worldwide to ensure that our visa process upholds the highest standards for US national security and public safety," a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

The State Department has not confirmed the details of the reported memo.

According to a report by news outlet The Daily Signal, an internal State Department memo outlines plans to extend "online presence vetting" to more categories of visa applicants . The reported move would require applicants to make their social media accounts public or accessible for review.

The US government is reportedly expanding its review of visa applicants' social media activity, with foreign journalists and certain workers from Mexico and Canada potentially facing additional online scrutiny under a reported new vetting plan.

The spokesperson added that "online presence vetting" helps determine whether applicants are eligible for visas under US law and ensures that "no individual poses a risk to the safety and security of the United States."

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Foreign journalists could be among new groups screened The reported expansion would bring foreign media representatives seeking visas to work in the US under the social media review process, according to The Daily Signal.

The measure could also apply to certain workers from Mexico and Canada seeking entry under another visa category, the report said.

The US already requires applicants for some visa categories, including student visas, to provide access to their social media accounts as part of security screening. The reported expansion would broaden the scope of those checks to additional groups.

It remains unclear when the reported changes would take effect.

Trump administration tightens immigration policies The reported social media vetting expansion comes as the administration of President Donald Trump continues to introduce stricter immigration and visa policies.

Since returning to office, Trump has moved to increase immigration enforcement, restrict entry for citizens of certain countries and tighten rules around foreign nationals' stays in the US.

"A visa is a privilege, not a right," Secretary of State Marco Rubio has previously said.

Last month, the administration finalized changes affecting foreign students and journalists. Under the new rules, international students would be admitted for the length of their academic program, up to a maximum of four years. Foreign journalists would be limited to stays of 240 days, or around eight months, with the possibility of applying for extensions.

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Concerns over online speech and visa decisions The reported expansion follows earlier moves by US agencies to consider online activity during immigration reviews.

Reuters reported that US Citizenship and Immigration Services has said it will screen social media posts of immigrants and visa applicants, including content it considers "antisemitic" and "anti-American."

The administration has also revoked visas of some foreign nationals over social media comments, including posts related to the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to Reuters.