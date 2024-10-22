Shalini Passi has all eyes on her thanks to her bold, jaw-dropping looks on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Watch

With the new season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, the cast's wardrobes grew bolder and more memorable. But when it comes to over-the-top fashion, there's one famous wife from Delhi who steals the show – Shalini Passi. The newest Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star's outfits are famously dressy — remember her nod to Egyptian history as she arrived dressed as a resplendent version of Cleopatra at her ball in Delhi in episode 1? Also read: Inside Sanjay and Shalini Passi’s 20,000 sq ft home in Delhi, where luxury meets art Shalini Passi's outfits from Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives will live on forever in our minds. (Instagram/ Shalini Passi)

Shalini's outfits are always the topic of conversation among the cast – celebrity wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh from Mumbai and fellow Delhites Kalyani Saha Chawla and Riddhima Kapoor (Ranbir Kapoor's sister). In fact, Shalini put it best when it comes to styling her memorable looks for the Karan Johar-backed Netflix show.

She wrote alongside a video of her short red dress: "Who needs a red carpet when you have this dress?" It's safe to say the rest of the women on the cast all think the same. Check out Shalini's little red dress:

The prominent Delhi-based socialite, art collector, philanthropist, artist and now a reality TV star is the wife of the chairman of PASCO Group, Sanjay Passi. Keep scrolling to see 5 of Shalini's most striking outfits on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives – almost all of these belong to her personal wardrobe.

Pretty pink

Shalini's short pink ruffle dress was all about drama. It featured an extended floor-length train and a plunging neckline.

Beautiful in blue

Her mermaid blue gown had a vibe that was very celestial-meets-Bollywood glamour.

Elegant and chic

It's safe to say, Shalini's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives wardrobe is just about the glamour. Her shimmery golden gown is not too much, it's not too little, it's not overpowering, it's kind of perfect for her.

All about the drama

Then there is this larger-than-life ('very Delhi') yellow gown with a sweeping mermaid train made of tulle. No words.

Modern Cleopatra

Saving the best for last: Shalini's Cleopatra look that deserves all the attention. Truly a showstopper.