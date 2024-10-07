Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3: It's Riddhima Kapoor Sahni vs Maheep Kapoor's gang in quirky teaser

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is once again back with its new season. Ahead of the trailer release, Netflix introduced a quirky teaser for the third season of the Indian reality series. The promo has introduced Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the new addition to the show. (Also read: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives season 3 to premiere on Netflix India on this date) Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3 teaser introduces Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as a friend from Delhi.

Bollywood wives in 90s commercial

The 90s-themed advertisement teaser starts with Maheep Kapoor cooking in the kitchen, feeling bored as a housewife at home. The video then cuts to Bhavna Pandey, annoyed at her kids playing around and making noise. Seema Kiran Sajdeh is dressed as a housewife from a soap commercial, washing clothes, while Neelam Kothari portrays a lonely housewife whose family doesn't have time for her. The video then comes to the present times as Bhavna, Neelam and Seema sit on the set, while Maheep argues with a crew member at the production. She can be seen saying, “How old do you think we are? This is the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. We have to do something a little more…” She is then interrupted by Riddhima's entry.

Bollywood Wives vs Fabulous Lives

As Riddhima appears on-screen, a background announcement is heard which says, “Dear Bollywood wives, you have got new friends from Delhi.” As Maheep, Bhavna and others are reluctant to migle with their new friends from Delhi, Riddhima can be seen saying, “We will steal all the TRP.” She is also joined by Kalyani Saha Chawla and Delhi-based art and design collector Shalini Passi. Later the usual tensions among the friends is depicted as Maheep tells Seema, “Don't get emotional with me, I don't like it.” With dramatic voiceover like 90s Hindi films promo, it says, “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood wives.” While sharing the teaser, Netflix India, captioned its post as, “This season, it’s all about the fabulous rivalry between Delhi and Mumbai (nailposlih and stars emoji) Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives arrives on 18 October only on Netflix!”

While reacting to the teaser, Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Can’t wait.” A user wrote, “Indian version of Dubai bling (laughing emoji).” Another user commented, “This is what i pay my internet bills for (fire emoji).” A user also commented, “Their lives in alternate universe (laughing emojis).”

About Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives focuses on the personal and professional lives of Maheep, Bhavna, Seema and Neelam. he series debuted on November 27, 2020 on Netflix. Its second season premired on September 2, 2022.